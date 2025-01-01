Senior Analyst, Equity Research, Energy

Adam Wilson is an analyst with the Regulatory Research team at S&P Global Market Intelligence specializing in U.S. renewable energy policy and analysis. He has worked in renewable energy for over ten years, specializing in wind, solar, and energy storage research. Before joining S&P Global, Adam worked at Navigant and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory conducting research and analysis on wind energy and distributed generation. Adam holds a BS in Meteorology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and an MS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Colorado-Denver.