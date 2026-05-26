Shipping Decarbonization Options; The Journey to Physical Systems Autonomy; and EU Steel Import Curbs

Energy Expansion

The reporting and verification of the FuelEU Maritime regulation's first compliance period and the second vote for the International Maritime Organization's Net-Zero Framework in October mark a big year for the global maritime sector. These developments coincide with one of the most volatile periods for energy markets, with the Middle East war contributing to market uncertainties and straining industry efforts to meet decarbonization commitments.

In the face of these challenges, the shipping industry remains committed to decarbonization, with a majority of the IMO’s member states supporting the implementation of the current Net-Zero Framework. However, the difficulty of achieving large-scale commitments could persist, highlighting the need for a global compliance framework.