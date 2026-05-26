Shipping Decarbonization Options; The Journey to Physical Systems Autonomy; and EU Steel Import Curbs

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Daily Update — May 26, 2026
Today is Tuesday, May 26, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Expansion
The reporting and verification of the FuelEU Maritime regulation's first compliance period and the second vote for the International Maritime Organization's Net-Zero Framework in October mark a big year for the global maritime sector. These developments coincide with one of the most volatile periods for energy markets, with the Middle East war contributing to market uncertainties and straining industry efforts to meet decarbonization commitments.
In the face of these challenges, the shipping industry remains committed to decarbonization, with a majority of the IMO’s member states supporting the implementation of the current Net-Zero Framework. However, the difficulty of achieving large-scale commitments could persist, highlighting the need for a global compliance framework.
Artificial Intelligence
Businesses are rushing to capitalize on agentic capabilities, but caution is being exercised in operational settings such as industrial control systems. Achieving autonomy in these environments requires greater consideration in design and implementation given the higher risks and more complex guardrails needed to manage AI in physical systems.
In this episode of the “Next in Tech” podcast, Cody Falcon, global digital portfolio and technology leader at ABB's Energy Industries division, joined host Eric Hanselman to explore these considerations and the trust that agentic AI needs to build.
Global Trade
On May 19, the European Parliament approved new steel safeguard measures that will nearly halve tariff-free import volumes and double customs duties on excess shipments. The measures aim to shield the bloc’s domestic industry from a global steel surplus ahead of the expiration of current protections in June. The new regulation, which had already been agreed between the parliament and council negotiators, was approved by 606 votes in favor, with 16 votes against and 39 abstentions.
The law limits annual tariff-free steel imports to 18.3 million metric tons, down 47% from 2024 quota levels, according to a statement from the council. It also aims to counter trade distortions caused by global steel overproduction while remaining compatible with World Trade Organization rules. The new regulation is expected to be formally approved by the council before becoming effective July 1.
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