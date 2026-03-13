Europe’s Energy Vulnerabilities; Assessing Wildfire Risk With AI; and US Dollar Rally

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Events
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Events
About S&P Global
Daily Update — March 13, 2026
Today is Friday, March 13, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
The war in the Middle East has brought Europe’s energy import dependency back into focus. Policymakers are already signaling the need to intensify renewables deployment, though inflationary and interest rate risks from a prolonged conflict could jeopardize the pace of the region’s energy transition.
"This situation has really, in many ways, exhibited very clearly what Europe's Achilles’ heel is," Société Générale Head of Commodity Research Ben Hoff said in a March 9 interview with Platts, a part of S&P Global Energy. "What's happened is that the exposure has shifted from Russian pipeline to LNG imports largely from the US, and to a smaller extent from the Middle East."
Artificial Intelligence
Wildfires have received significant media attention in recent years, growing in intensity and frequency. To help reduce the impact of these events, AI is being tapped to assess risk and support strategic planning.
In this episode of the “Next in Tech” podcast’s CEO series, Technosylva CEO Bryan Spear joined host Eric Hanselman to discuss how AI can help mitigate the risk of environmental disasters and extreme weather through real-time insights and predictive modeling.
Economy
The US dollar index has rallied since the start of the war in the Middle East, trading as high as 99.41, up 2.1% from the end of February. This rise could be sustainable and may signal a reversal of the dollar’s extended downward trend, according to foreign-exchange strategists.
“I think the strong performance of the dollar over the past week has helped settle the argument about whether it is a safe-haven currency still,” Jane Foley, head of foreign exchange strategy at Rabobank, said in an interview with S&P Global Market Intelligence. “It will therefore likely shake the view that the dollar has entered into a period of structural weakness, which could deter big bets against the dollar in the coming months."
Content Type
Segment