Europe’s Energy Vulnerabilities; Assessing Wildfire Risk With AI; and US Dollar Rally

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The war in the Middle East has brought Europe’s energy import dependency back into focus. Policymakers are already signaling the need to intensify renewables deployment, though inflationary and interest rate risks from a prolonged conflict could jeopardize the pace of the region’s energy transition.

"This situation has really, in many ways, exhibited very clearly what Europe's Achilles’ heel is," Société Générale Head of Commodity Research Ben Hoff said in a March 9 interview with Platts, a part of S&P Global Energy. "What's happened is that the exposure has shifted from Russian pipeline to LNG imports largely from the US, and to a smaller extent from the Middle East."