Rise of Environmental Commodities; AI-related Risks for Asia Insurers; and Battery Recycling Challenges

Artificial Intelligence

The rapid expansion of AI in Asia is creating new and complex risks for the insurance industry, prompting insurers to develop stand-alone AI liability coverage and explore whether existing products, such as errors and omissions liability insurance, can address AI-related risks. Axa XL, for example, launched cyber insurance in 2024 for businesses building generative AI models. Sam Bye, Axa XL's head of cyber for Asia and the Middle East, warned that AI could become an "enabler" or a "multiplier" of cyber threats, accelerating attack timelines and lowering barriers to entry for hackers.

Another factor impacting the insurance landscape is data centers’ substantial capital requirements, with annual investment projected to exceed $300 billion by 2027. These projects involve a diverse ecosystem of stakeholders, each with unique insurance needs, creating significant growth opportunities for commercial and specialist (re)insurers. However, industry capacity may be stretched, as total insurable values for hyperscale data centers can reach $20 billion to $30 billion per location.

PARIMA's general secretary, Steve Tunstall, emphasized the need for greater transparency from insurers regarding AI-related claims, noting that mature discussions around these emerging risks remain limited.