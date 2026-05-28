As EV sales growth slows, the battery recycling industry faces a growing mismatch between capacity and near-term supply. Many recyclers expanded on the assumption that large volumes of end-of-life (EOL) batteries would arrive quickly. Instead, those volumes are likely to come later, more gradually, and in smaller amounts than expected. This raises the risk of overcapacity similar to what battery manufacturing is already experiencing, with underused plants and pricing pressure across the battery recycling market.

For miners, cell makers, automakers, recyclers, and policymakers, the next few years will determine whether battery EOL becomes a bottleneck or a strategic advantage in building a more resilient and localized EV ecosystem.

The industry once focused on the risk of structural shortages in lithium, cobalt, and nickel. That concern has not disappeared, but it has become more nuanced. Although battery demand is still expected to rise strongly through 2037, EV battery recycling is no longer just about solving an immediate materials crisis. It is becoming a way to build a supply buffer that strengthens resilience and supports regional industrial strategies.

According to S&P Global Mobility, global EOL lithium-ion battery availability is expected to rise from 45.5 GWh in 2025 to around 330 GWh by 2030, and roughly 1,430 GWh by 2037. These timelines reflect average EV lifespans of 7 to 12 years, meaning the large cohorts of EVs sold in the early 2020s will mainly retire in the early 2030s.

Formal recycling volumes will also rise as policy support strengthens. But growth will be slower than earlier forecasts suggested because EV markets have weakened, while collection, transport, and processing challenges persist. The expansion of second-life applications is also delaying the flow of batteries into recycling.