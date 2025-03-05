S&P Global Offerings
The electric vehicle (EV) battery market is experiencing transformative growth, projected to expand from $77 billion in 2025 to over $250 billion by 2030.
S&P Global Mobility delivers comprehensive EV battery technology and supply chain intelligence covering critical materials sourcing, cell production capacity, and pack integration strategies. Our industry-leading forecasts and insights help you navigate supply chain complexity, assess battery technology adoption, and make confident decisions backed by the gold standard in automotive data.
From raw materials to battery management systems, we surface actionable intelligence for sustainable electrification.
BEV performance is no longer a luxury reserved for high-end sports cars; it’s now expected across the automotive landscape. Leverage our data to power your EV battery strategies.
Our Fuel for Thought newsletter and podcast, tailored for OEMs, provides critical analysis on the latest trends in the automotive industry.
S&P Global Mobility
The battery industry is evolving at exceptional speed, and setting strategy has become increasingly complex as policy shifts, rapid technology iteration, and geopolitical constraints reshape cost curves, trade flows, and investment timing. Our team helps clients navigate this uncertainty with end-to-end, component-level supply chain intelligence, built to reflect how real bottlenecks emerge across tiers—from upstream mining and refining through active materials, cells, packs, and downstream deployment. We combine granular market monitoring with structured forecasts to map the supply chain, identify concentration risks, assess localization pathways, and quantify exposure across multiple levels of the supply chain and across key components.
Beyond supply chain, we deliver technology forecasting that translates R&D signals into commercial implications—tracking cathode chemistry roadmaps, the progress and constraints of solid-state batteries, and the scale-up trajectory of sodium-ion as it moves from niche applications toward broader adoption. Our broader portfolio is designed to support both strategic and operational decisions, spanning supply chain analytics, recycling and circularity, price and cost benchmarking, carbon footprint, and raw-materials outlooks.
