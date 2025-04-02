S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Mobility offers unique insights to navigate automotive industry challenges and curveballs, allowing you to see opportunities others don’t.
US auto tariffs are now a reality, but they also present unique opportunities for growth and innovation. To seize these opportunities, you need trusted advisors who can give you a total market view—going beyond the forecast to provide the most accurate, forward-looking data in the industry.
With 100+ years of automotive industry expertise, we offer tailored, ongoing advisory services designed to help you navigate uncertainties such as tariffs, and win. Our hands-on approach gives you an honest assessment of your margins and how you can pull ahead in the race for new business.
Regulation, pricing, OEM strategies, trade/ tariffs and consumer willingness to pay.
Connect directly with our leaders for candid conversations on what our data says and what it means for your company.
We offer ongoing support, depending on your needs, to help you securely navigate short and long-term industry disruptions.
Scenario planning, hand-picked data, and dedicated experts are all available to guide you and help you make confident business planning decisions. Our experts can shine a light on unique risks and opportunities that no one else can.
