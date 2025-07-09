Energy and Climate Financing; AI-driven Margin Boost; and Private Equity Dry Powder Decline

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Oxford Policy Management’s Katherine Cooke, principal consultant and hub lead for climate finance, and Apar Paudyal, senior consultant for climate resilience and sustainability, joined hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys on the “EnergyCents” podcast to discuss energy and climate financing and the challenges around raising funds related to adaptation in the ever-changing environmental landscape.

Oxford Policy Management (OPM) is a global consultancy that works across climate policy, finance, disaster risk, energy and urban planning to help governments and communities build resilience and reduce emissions.