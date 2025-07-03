Energy Transition, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Electric Power, Emissions, Renewables

July 03, 2025

Change Makers: Katherine Cooke and Apar Paudyal, OPM

Oxford Policy Management (OPM) is a global consultancy working across climate policy, finance, disaster risk, energy, and urban planning helping governments and communities build resilience and reduce emissions.

Katherine Cooke, Principal Consultant and Hub Lead for Climate Finance, and Apar Paudyal, Senior Consultant for Climate Resilience and Sustainability, join Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss energy and climate financing and the challenges around raising funds relating to adaptation in every changing environmental landscape.

Also on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts

                                                                                                               

Recommended