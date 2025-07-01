EU Carbon Removal; AI at Wimbledon; and Critical Minerals Trade Restrictions

Artificial Intelligence

The latest episode of "MediaTalk" dives into the world of Wimbledon and its impact on the media landscape. Host Mike Reynolds engages with S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan analysts J.P. O'Sullivan and Michael Johnson to explore the evolving dynamics of this iconic tournament.

From the introduction of cutting-edge AI technologies and electronic line-calling systems to the strategic shifts in match scheduling, this episode offers invaluable insights for media executives seeking to understand how innovation is reshaping traditional sports events.