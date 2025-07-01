EU Carbon Removal; AI at Wimbledon; and Critical Minerals Trade Restrictions

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — July 01, 2025
Today is Tuesday, July 1, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
On June 26, the European Roundtable on Climate Change and Sustainable Transition recommended the phased integration of carbon removal credits into the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), alongside implementing scope limitations. This comes as part of a broader report that includes nine key recommendations aimed at shaping policies related to carbon removals, in anticipation of the European Commission's own report set to be released by July 2026.
The European Commission has initiated a consultation process, launched in April, to gather feedback on potential reforms to the ETS, which will encompass an impact assessment regarding the incorporation of carbon removals. Current policy discussions consider either integrating industrial carbon removals directly into the EU ETS or establishing a separate compliance mechanism linked to the ETS.
Artificial Intelligence
The latest episode of "MediaTalk" dives into the world of Wimbledon and its impact on the media landscape. Host Mike Reynolds engages with S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan analysts J.P. O'Sullivan and Michael Johnson to explore the evolving dynamics of this iconic tournament.
From the introduction of cutting-edge AI technologies and electronic line-calling systems to the strategic shifts in match scheduling, this episode offers invaluable insights for media executives seeking to understand how innovation is reshaping traditional sports events.
Global Trade
Mainland China’s recent expansion of export restrictions on critical minerals, including rare earths used in magnets and batteries, has significantly disrupted global supply chains, particularly in the automotive sector. These restrictions led to a 32.1% year-over-year decline in US rare earth imports, highlighting mainland China’s dominance in supplying critical minerals.
The restriction of antimony supplies by mainland China, added to its export control list Aug. 15, 2024, affects both thecivilian and military sectors due to its dual-use designation.
Learn more with S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Critical Minerals Intelligence.