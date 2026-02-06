World Economic Forum Insights; Global Cathode Active Material Dynamics; and Top 10 AI Insights for 2026

Economy



In this episode of the “Look Forward” podcast, S&P Global Ratings Global Chief Economist Paul Gruenwald and S&P Global Chief Energy Strategist Atul Arya joined host Molly Mintz to discuss highlights from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and outline the macro forces shaping 2026. They examined how AI is driving macroeconomic changes, whether the next phase of AI will deliver the productivity gains priced in by markets and if the sector can resolve energy constraints.

Turbine shortages, transmission limits and rising electricity costs may impede hyperscaler expansion since infrastructure takes time to build. Recent shocks have not yet upended oil pricing, and the dialogue has shifted from a pure transition narrative to one of energy expansion, with LNG increasingly linked to trade balances.

Gruenwald and Arya noted concern among the forum’s participants about eroding trust in the global order, suggesting a more fragmented, region‑focused framework may become the new norm.