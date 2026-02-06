World Economic Forum Insights; Global Cathode Active Material Dynamics; and Top 10 AI Insights for 2026

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — February 6, 2026
Today is Friday, February 6, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Economy
In this episode of the “Look Forward” podcast, S&P Global Ratings Global Chief Economist Paul Gruenwald and S&P Global Chief Energy Strategist Atul Arya joined host Molly Mintz to discuss highlights from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and outline the macro forces shaping 2026. They examined how AI is driving macroeconomic changes, whether the next phase of AI will deliver the productivity gains priced in by markets and if the sector can resolve energy constraints.
Turbine shortages, transmission limits and rising electricity costs may impede hyperscaler expansion since infrastructure takes time to build. Recent shocks have not yet upended oil pricing, and the dialogue has shifted from a pure transition narrative to one of energy expansion, with LNG increasingly linked to trade balances.
Gruenwald and Arya noted concern among the forum’s participants about eroding trust in the global order, suggesting a more fragmented, region‑focused framework may become the new norm.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
S&P Global Mobility expects global demand for cathode active materials derived from light-vehicle manufacturing to rise at an 18% compound annual growth rate to nearly 5 million metric tons by 2030, with capacity set to grow more slowly at 11.5% per year over the same period. Utilization is projected to remain in the 35%-45% range, keeping oversupply and price pressure in place. Regionally, China’s capacity share is forecast to fall to about 65% in 2030, from about 80% in 2025, as North America and Europe expand production.
Battery chemistry is the biggest disruptor: Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) already exceeds a 60% share in China and could reach about 50% of global cathode active materials volume by 2030, pressuring nickel-based chemistries and accelerating new LFP investment. Lithium manganese-rich batteries may emerge as a mid-point option by 2030.
Artificial Intelligence
In 2025, AI featured prominently in headlines, and the overarching message for 2026 is that organizations are shifting to operationalization from experimentation while navigating a fast‑moving market. Rapid innovation has created choice overload, prompting many teams to run multiple pilots and blend legacy tools with newer AI capabilities. At the same time, the ecosystem is maturing. Foundational model providers are collaborating with data providers to develop workflow solutions, and more firms are leaning on purchased solutions to scale faster.
Inside organizations, progress is most visible in practical, workflow‑based deployments that improve productivity, even as leaders face rising expectations to demonstrate return on investment. To support a broader rollout, companies are strengthening governance and workforce-readiness, with increased attention on security, intellectual property and responsible use. Across all of this, data quality and fit to real workflows remain critical.
