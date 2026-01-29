Look Forward | Episode 22: AI, Energy, and Geopolitics: Insights from Davos 2026

Amid geopolitical friction, economic uncertainty, and rapid technological disruption, the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos convenes global leaders around a “spirit of dialogue.” In this episode of the Look Forward Podcast, host Molly sits down with S&P Global Ratings Chief Global Economist Paul Gruenwald and S&P Global Energy Chief Strategist Atul Arya, fresh to Switzerland, to unpack what mattered most—and what it signals for 2026.

Together, they explore how AI is “moving the macro needle” through a data-center investment boom, and whether the next phase will deliver the productivity gains markets are already pricing in. They also dig into AI’s less-discussed constraint: power—from turbine shortages and transmission bottlenecks to rising electricity prices and the collision between hyperscalers’ speed and the power sector’s slower build cycle.

The conversation covers to energy markets and geopolitics, including why recent shocks haven’t yet upended oil pricing, why the debate has shifted from energy transition to energy expansion, and how LNG and trade balances are becoming increasingly intertwined. Additionally, the interview covers how Davos attendees expressed attention to the erosion of trust in the global world order and why a more fragmented approach may become the status quo.