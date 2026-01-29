The evolving elements used in batteries are reshaping the CAM market. LFP is already the most favored chemistry in Greater China, capturing more than 60% market share.

Now, it is expanding into Europe and North America, which are slowly pivoting from premium NCM/NCA toward LFP for entry/mid-tier models. By 2030, LFP could claim 50% of the CAM

international market volume, spurring investments in LFP CAM plants and driving shifts across the cathode active materials market globally.

In the US, the implementation of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), which introduced new criteria for 45X credits based on sourcing from a Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC), is expected to alter the EV battery supply chain. Unlike the IRA, which had zero tolerance for FEOC sourcing, OBBBA's criteria are less stringent, providing some leeway for manufacturers.

However, sourcing cathodes remains challenging, and US players are expected to look to other countries, such as Indonesia or South Korea.

Lithium manganese-rich (LMR) batteries could prove to be middle ground between LFP and high-nickel-based cells. Ford and GM have announced plans to commercialize LMR technology by 2030, and GM and LG Energy Solution unveiled prismatic LMR cells for future full‑size trucks and SUVs.

According to S&P Global Mobility’s battery price forecast, the cost battle between the three chemistries for EV batteries most likely to be popular will be a closely fought one. For example, in the US, LMR cells will become cheaper to produce than NCM mid-nickel cells before the end of this decade. LFP will remain the cheapest, but the gap will likely narrow. The choice of elements used in batteries will increasingly shape cost, safety and performance across the CAM international market.