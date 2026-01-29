S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
By Srikant Jayanthan
CAM international markets face shifting EV demand, oversupply and price pressure as battery chemistries evolve and regions rebalance capacity through 2030.
Cathode active materials (CAM) form the heart of lithium-ion EV batteries powering the global electric vehicle boom.
They determine energy density, cost, performance and safety, making the CAM market a critical choke point in the EV battery supply chain. With EV adoption accelerating, the CAM international market is at a pivotal juncture.
Despite the slowdown in the EV segment lately, global demand for CAM from light vehicle segment is expected to grow steadily through 2030.
S&P Global Mobility expects demand to increase at an 18% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to nearly 5 million metric tons (MMt). Global CAM production capacity is forecast to expand at a robust 11.5% CAGR.
In 2024, light vehicle applications—primarily passenger EVs—used 32% of total CAM capacity, and this share is expected to climb to 42.5% by 2030. This reflects a shift from aggressive greenfield expansion toward better use of existing assets, improved efficiency, and higher output—rather than more overbuilding that could undermine profitability.
However, these projections hinge on EV demand in the latter half of the decade, which could be impacted by economic or policy shifts. While Greater China remains dominant, its near-monopoly is showing cracks, opening the door to a more diversified, resilient EV battery supply chain.
The CAM international market's capacity buildup reflects aggressive bets on exponential EV growth. The market anticipates doubling output from 2025 to 2030, driven by hyperscale gigafactories in Asia and emerging hubs elsewhere.
Greater China exemplifies this glut. The EV slowdown
has left several cathode active materials plants idle, and global utilization rate of the total CAM capacity will continue to hover between 35%–45% until 2030.
Against this backdrop of oversupply and price pressure, the cathode active materials market is undergoing notable regional realignment.
Greater China's dominance persists, commanding 80% of CAM international market capacity in 2025, but its share is
projected to fall to 65% by 2030 as Western regions expand production. Japan and South Korea, with a 16% share today, will grow modestly but experience a relative decline to 12%.
Nascent facilities for EV battery components in South Asia and Africa may produce low-cost LFP, helping diversify the EV battery supply chain and reduce risks from US–China trade tensions and EU carbon border taxes.
The global NCM CAM market is heavily concentrated among Mainland Chinese and South Korean suppliers. LFP’s supplier base is even more concentrated, with the top 10 producers located in China. These suppliers are able to leverage domestic scale, close integration with local cell giants and extensive know-how in cost-optimized LFP manufacturing to keep prices low.
Korean CAM suppliers are increasingly targeting North America and Europe, localizing production to avoid tariffs and meet sourcing mandates. For example, LG Chem is building a $3 billion CAM plant in the US, while EcoPro has established a production plant in Debrecen, Hungary.
South Korean companies producing EV battery components initially prioritized North America for expansion due to generous subsidies under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), but policy changes have weakened EV demand, according to Ali Adim, manager, technical research, S&P Global Mobility. By contrast, Adim says, Europe has remained “more open to commercial engagement with China,” enabling Chinese battery and CAM makers to invest heavily and gain EV battery market share.
The evolving elements used in batteries are reshaping the CAM market. LFP is already the most favored chemistry in Greater China, capturing more than 60% market share.
Now, it is expanding into Europe and North America, which are slowly pivoting from premium NCM/NCA toward LFP for entry/mid-tier models. By 2030, LFP could claim 50% of the CAM
international market volume, spurring investments in LFP CAM plants and driving shifts across the cathode active materials market globally.
In the US, the implementation of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), which introduced new criteria for 45X credits based on sourcing from a Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC), is expected to alter the EV battery supply chain. Unlike the IRA, which had zero tolerance for FEOC sourcing, OBBBA's criteria are less stringent, providing some leeway for manufacturers.
However, sourcing cathodes remains challenging, and US players are expected to look to other countries, such as Indonesia or South Korea.
Lithium manganese-rich (LMR) batteries could prove to be middle ground between LFP and high-nickel-based cells. Ford and GM have announced plans to commercialize LMR technology by 2030, and GM and LG Energy Solution unveiled prismatic LMR cells for future full‑size trucks and SUVs.
According to S&P Global Mobility’s battery price forecast, the cost battle between the three chemistries for EV batteries most likely to be popular will be a closely fought one. For example, in the US, LMR cells will become cheaper to produce than NCM mid-nickel cells before the end of this decade. LFP will remain the cheapest, but the gap will likely narrow. The choice of elements used in batteries will increasingly shape cost, safety and performance across the CAM international market.
The article is based on S&P Global Mobility’s recently published report, Global CAM Production Capacity Tracker 2025. The report provides in‑depth coverage of key topics such as global and regional CAM plant capacity forecasts, supply chain developments, and analysis of leading CAM suppliers. It also incorporates S&P Global Mobility’s battery raw material (BRM) forecast for primary cathode materials to derive insights on demand and supply trends.
S&P Global Mobility's AutoTechInsight platform provides clients with a world-leading suite of original research, in-depth analysis, forecasting, and thought leadership tailored for the automotive technology sector and supply chain.
With access to AutoTechInsight's Battery Domain, clients can analyze the competitive landscape of the battery and auto industry, assess battery technology adoption rates, build a sustainable battery supply chain from raw material to battery pack, and much more.
Fill out our form to request a free consultation and discuss your business needs.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.