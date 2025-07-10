In the rapidly evolving and highly competitive world of electric vehicles (EVs), battery technology can be a game-changer. Among emerging battery chemistries, high-manganese lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries — often referred to as lithium manganese-rich (LMR) batteries — are gaining significant attention for their potential to address the limitations of current technologies.

LMR batteries are a subtype of Li-ion batteries that incorporate a higher proportion of manganese in the cathode material. Unlike traditional lithium nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) batteries, such as NCM811, NCM622 and NCM523, which rely heavily on cobalt and nickel, LMR batteries substitute a significant fraction of these costly and supply-constrained metals with manganese.

The recent announcement by General Motors (GM) and LG Energy Solution regarding LMR battery technology has cast a spotlight on its promising potential in EVs. GM aims to become the first automaker to deploy LMR prismatic battery cells for future GM electric trucks and full-size sport utility vehicles (SUVs). This move aligns with ongoing automotive industry trends that emphasize sustainability and innovation in battery technology. Ultium Cells, a GM and LG Energy Solution joint venture, plans to start commercial production of LMR prismatic cells in the US by 2028.

Apart from GM, other automakers, including Ford, have expressed interest in high-manganese chemistries, although commercial timelines remain tentative. In April, Charles Poon, director of Electrified Propulsion Engineering at Ford, wrote in a LinkedIn post that the automaker had made a breakthrough with LMR battery technology. He revealed Ford was actively working to scale LMR cell chemistry and integrate them into the company’s future vehicle lineup within this decade.

We also expect European automakers such as Volkswagen (VW) to embrace the technology in the long term. VW Group’s cathode active material (CAM) partner, Umicore, has been developing LMR batterytechnology for many years.