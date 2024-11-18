The lithium-ion battery — now synonymous with electric vehicles (EVs) and available commercially since 1981 — took a while to catch on in automotive circles. The first EV had a lead acid battery and was developed a full 100 years earlier by Gustav Trouvé in 1881.

Indeed, by 1900, of the 4,192 vehicles produced in the US that year, 1,575 (38%) were electric. Vehicle speeds were low at that time and a lead acid battery was sufficient to give 100 miles of range. However, as vehicle speeds increased and requirements changed, the lead acid battery was no longer sufficient. EVs quickly fell by the wayside as the internal combustion engine (ICE) dominated.

Then in 1996, General Motors (GM) — acting upon a California Air Resources Board (CARB) mandate for zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) — introduced its first generation EV1. This vehicle again had a lead acid battery. Like its EV counterparts earlier in the century, the EV1 could not stand toe-to-toe with ICE competitors as the lead acid battery lacked the energy density (volumetric and gravimetric) to compete. Even the second generation EV1, this time with a more energy-packed nickel metal hydride battery, could not compete with the ICE.

These developments took place with lithium-ion as a bystander, even though it provides up to three times the energy density (volumetric and gravimetric) of lead acid and approximately two times the density of nickel metal hydride.

At the same time as GM was tinkering with the EV1, in Japan Nissan launched the Altra EV in 1998 to little fanfare. The Altra is significant in that it was the first EV equipped with a lithium-ion battery. It never caught on. It was not until the lithium-ion-equipped Tesla Roadster was launched in 2008 that a fire was lit under the EV market and lithium-ion became mainstream.