Lithium iron phosphate cells

The price of LFP cells is over 20% lower than nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) cells. The average price of an LFP cell was just under $60/kWh in 2024.

Currently, Greater China has a near monopoly in LFP cell manufacturing, considering the negligible LFP production capacity in Europe and North America. However, LFP production capacity is poised to expand, especially in Europe, through this decade.

For example, last month, CATL announced an agreement with Stellantis to invest up to €4.1 billion to form a joint venture that will build a large-scale LFP battery plant in Zaragoza, Spain. The plant is targeted to start production by end of 2026. It has also been reported that LG Energy Solution is aiming to open an LFP plant in Europe.

The addition of LFP capacities outside of Greater China will raise the global average price of LFP cells in the midterm, but as the manufacturing cost is brought under control through process improvements, the global LFP average cell price will gradually fall below the current level. In fact, the difference of prices for LFP cells in Greater China versus Europe is expected to contract from 42% currently to roughly 29% in 2030.