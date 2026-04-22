EU Renewable Projects Stall; Inside the Digital Euro; and 2025 Private Credit Fundraising

Energy Transition & Sustainability

High capital expenditure, a falling cost curve, and uncertainty over EU mandates and offtake terms are delaying investment decisions, leaving dozens of synthetic sustainable aviation fuel (eSAF) projects without final approval. Although the eSAF or power-to-liquid cost curve sits high today, it has one of the steepest downward cost trajectories over time, Rahul Malik, a consultant at S&P Global Energy, said April 16. The challenge this creates for investors is timing risk; early, first-of-a-kind projects enter the market with high production costs, while later projects benefit from rapid cost reductions driven by technology learning, scaling up, and declining renewable power and electrolyzer costs, Malik said.

"This means early movers are structurally exposed to higher costs and the risk that their production becomes uncompetitive relatively quickly," Malik said. That, in turn, makes long-term price formation difficult and creates uncertainty around future margins, he added.