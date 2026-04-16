Look Forward | Episode 27: Digital Euro: Strategic Autonomy, Bank Deposit Risk, and What a Retail CBDC Really Means

The European Central Bank has entered the preparation phase for a digital euro—and political momentum is building toward a potential launch before 2030. In this episode, host Aries is joined by Cihan Duran (Ratings) and Shuchita Shukla (Market Intelligence) to break down what the digital euro is (and isn’t), why EU policymakers are prioritizing it now, and what it could mean for payments, consumers, banks, and financial stability.