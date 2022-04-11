S&P Global Commodity Insights expands US renewable power and carbon certificate coverage

S&P Global Commodity Insights launched 139 new price assessments for Renewable Energy Certificates, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, California Carbon Allowances and California Carbon Offsets, effective April 7.
The new assessments will be published every Thursday, or the prior business day if Thursday is a public holiday, together with S&P Global's previously existing REC, RGGI, CCA and CCO assessments.
The launch follows an extensive market research and S&P Global's observation of rising liquidity in various REC and carbon markets. The launch aims at enhancing market transparency in the complex renewable energy and carbon markets.
S&P Global continues the publication of previously existing assessments on a weekly basis at this time. The original proposal was to increase the frequency of the following assessments to daily:
Current Assessment Name
New Assessment Name
Code
California Tradable REC (Bucket 3) Weekly
California Bundled REC Bucket 3 Current Year Vintage
RECCAB3
Connecticut REC Class I Weekly
Connecticut REC Class 1 Current Year Vintage
RECCTC1
Maryland REC Tier I Weekly
Maryland REC Tier 1 Current Year Vintage
RECMDT1
Massachusetts REC Class I Weekly
Massachusetts REC Class 1 Current Year Vintage
RECMAC1
New Jersey REC Class I Weekly
New Jersey REC Class 1 Current Year Vintage
RECNJT1
Ohio In-State REC Weekly
Ohio non-Solar REC Current Year Vintage
RECOHI0
Pennsylvania REC Tier I Weekly
Pennsylvania AEC* Tier 1 Current Year Vintage
RECPAT1
Texas REC Weekly
Texas non-Solar Compliance REC Current Year Vintage
RECTX00
Maryland Solar REC Weekly
Maryland SREC Current Year Vintage
RECMDS0
Massachusetts Solar REC Weekly
Massachusetts SREC 1 Current Year Vintage
RECMAS0
New Jersey Solar REC Weekly
New Jersey SREC Current Year Vintage
RECNJS0
Ohio In-State Solar REC Weekly
Ohio SREC Current Year Vintage
RECOHSI
Pennsylvania Solar REC Weekly
Pennsylvania SAEC Current Year Vintage
RECPAS0
California Bundled REC (Bucket 1) Weekly
California Bundled REC Bucket 1 Current Year Vintage
RECCAB1
California Bundled REC (Bucket 2) Weekly
California Bundled REC Bucket 2 Current Year Vintage
RECCAB2
US Voluntary REC Any Technology Weekly
National Green-e Certified REC Any technology Current Year Vintage
RECUSAV
US Voluntary REC Wind Weekly
National Green-e Certified Wind Current Year Vintage
RECUSWV
REC Carbon California Carbon Allowance Weekly
CCA Next December Strip Current Year Vintage
ARECB04
REC Carbon California Offset Weekly
CCO Next December Strip Current Year Vintage
ARECC04
REC Carbon RGGI Weekly
RGGI Next December Strip Current Year Vintage
ARECA04
NEW DELIVERY STRIPS FOR EMISSIONS: S&P Global started assessing current-month and next-month delivery for RGGI, CCA and CCO, in addition to previously assessed December delivery for these certificates. S&P Global has observed the tendency in the market to trade across strips, or delivery months. The current and next months will roll on the first of the month. December delivery assessment rolls on Jan.1.
NEW VINTAGES FOR REC, SREC: S&P Global assesses prior-year, current-year and next-year vintages for all Class 1 and Tier 1 RECs and Solar RECs, given existing market interest in trading vintages other than the current vintage. The assessments of all vintages reflect prompt delivery. S&P Global previously assessed only current year. The vintages roll on the roll date, which varies by location, according to the date established for each certificate by relevant legislation.
NEW LOCATIONS, CLASSES, TIERS FOR REC, SREC: S&P Global has observed regulatory differences among the US states, which have resulted in diverging REC and SREC markets across the country. S&P Global started assessing RECs and SRECs in additional locations - US states, groups of states and districts - to provide transparency in a wider geographic area. The definitions of classes, tiers and buckets are specified by each location's legislation and refer to technology type, facility age or facility size.
The assessments are published weekly in the Megawatt Daily, Energy Trader, on Platts real-time fixed pages PEA 0750, AGP 2750, PEA 0751, AGP 2751, PEA 0752, AGP 2752, PEA 0753, AGP 2753, PEA 0754, AGP 2754, Platts Dimensions Pro and in the Platts price database under the following codes:
Description
Unit of Measure
Symbol
Connecticut REC Class 1 Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAN00
Connecticut REC Class 1 Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAM00
Connecticut REC Class 2 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAO00
Connecticut REC Class 3 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAP00
Massachusetts REC Class 1 Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAB00
Massachusetts REC Class 1 Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAA00
Massachusetts REC Class 2 (non-WTE) Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAC00
Massachusetts REC Class 2 WTE Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAD00
Massachusetts AEC Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAE00
Massachusetts CES Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAF00
Maine REC Class 1 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAQ00
Maine REC Class 1 Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAR00
Maine REC Class 1 Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAP00
Maine REC Class 1A Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAS00
Maine REC Class 2 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAT00
New Hampshire REC Class 1 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAV00
New Hampshire REC Class 1 Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAW00
New Hampshire REC Class 1 Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAU00
New Hampshire REC Class 1 Thermal Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAX00
New Hampshire REC Class 2 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAY00
New Hampshire REC Class 3 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAZ00
New Hampshire REC Class 4 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAA00
Rhode Island REC Existing Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAB00
Rhode Island REC New Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAC00
Vermont REC Tier 1 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAG00
Vermont REC Tier 1 Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAH00
Vermont REC Tier 1 Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAF00
Vermont REC Tier 2 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAI00
NEPOOL REC Dual Qualified Class 1 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARHAA00
NEPOOL REC Dual Qualified Class 1 Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARHAB00
NEPOOL REC Dual Qualified Class 1 Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAZ00
Maryland REC Tier 1 Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAR00
Maryland REC Tier 1 Non Black Liquor Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAT00
Maryland REC Tier 1 Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAQ00
Maryland REC Tier 2 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAS00
Pennsylvania AEC Tier 1 Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAY00
Pennsylvania AEC Tier 1 Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAX00
Pennsylvania AEC Tier 2 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAZ00
New Jersey REC Class 1 Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAV00
New Jersey REC Class 1 Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAU00
New Jersey REC Class 2 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAW00
Ohio non-Solar REC Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAE00
Ohio non-Solar REC Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAD00
DC REC Tier 1 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAO00
DC REC Tier 1 Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAP00
DC REC Tier 1 Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAN00
DC REC Class 2 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAQ00
Delaware REC Tier 1 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAS00
Delaware REC Tier 1 Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAT00
Delaware REC Tier 1 Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAR00
Delaware REC Class 2 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAU00
Virginia non-Solar REC Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAW00
Virginia non-Solar REC Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAX00
Virginia non-Solar REC Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAV00
Virginia In-State non-Solar REC Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAY00
PJM Tri-Qualified REC Tier 1 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARHAD00
PJM Tri-Qualified REC Tier 1 Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARHAE00
PJM Tri-Qualified REC Tier 1 Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARHAC00
Texas non-Solar Compliance REC Current Year Vintage BH
$/MWh
ARFAE00
Texas non-Solar Compliance REC Current Year Vintage FH
$/MWh
ARFAD00
Texas non-Solar Compliance REC Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAF00
Texas non-Solar Compliance REC Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAA00
Texas non-Solar Compliance REC Prior Year Vintage BH
$/MWh
ARFAC00
Texas non-Solar Compliance REC Prior Year Vintage FH
$/MWh
ARFAB00
Texas Green-e Eligible Wind REC Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAI00
Texas Green-e Eligible Wind REC Current Year Vintage BH
$/MWh
ARFAK00
Texas Green-e Eligible Wind REC Current Year Vintage FH
$/MWh
ARFAJ00
Michigan non-Solar REC Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAM00
Michigan non-Solar REC Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAN00
Michigan non-Solar REC Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAL00
Michigan iREC Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAO00
New York Tier 1 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAK00
New York Tier 1 Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAL00
New York Tier 1 Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAJ00
New York Wind REC Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAM00
M-RETS Compliance REC from CRS Listed Facilities Current Year Vintage BH
$/MWh
ARHAG00
M-RETS Compliance REC from CRS Listed Facilities Current Year Vintage FH
$/MWh