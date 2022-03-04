S&P Global Commodity Insights to expand US renewable power and carbon certificate coverage

S&P Global Offerings
04 Mar 2022 | 20:23 UTC
S&P Global Commodity Insights has decided to launch 139 new price assessments for Renewable Energy Certificates, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, California Carbon Allowances and California Carbon Offsets, effective April 7.
The new assessments will be published every Thursday, or the prior business day if Thursday is a public holiday, together with S&P Global's existing REC, RGGI, CCA and CCO assessments.
S&P Global first proposed this change in a subscriber note published Jan. 31 here: https://www.spglobal.com/commodity-insights/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/013122-platts-proposes-to-expand-us-renewable-power-and-carbon-certificate-coverage
The decision follows extensive market research and S&P Global's observation of rising liquidity in various REC and carbon markets. The decision aims at enhancing market transparency in the complex renewable energy and carbon markets.
S&P Global has also decided to continue the publication of existing assessments on a weekly basis at this time. The original proposal was to increase the frequency of the following assessments to a daily basis.
*Alternative Energy Credit
NEW DELIVERY STRIPS FOR EMISSIONS: S&P Global will start assessing current-month and next-month delivery for RGGI, CCA and CCO, in addition to currently assessed December delivery for these certificates. S&P Global has observed the tendency in the market to trade across strips, or delivery months. The current and next months will roll on the first of the month. December delivery assessment currently rolls on Jan.1.
Example: RGGI certificate
Assessment date
Next December
Current month
Next month
April 1, 2022
December 2022
April 2022
May 2022
May 1, 2022
December 2022
May 2022
June 2022
November 1, 2022
December 2022
November 2022
December 2022
December 1, 2022
December 2022
December 2022
January 2023
January 1, 2023
December 2023
January 2023
February 2023
NEW VINTAGES FOR REC, SREC: S&P Global will assess prior year, current year and next year vintage for all Class 1 and Tier 1 RECs and Solar RECs given existing market interest in trading vintages other than the current vintage. The assessments of all vintages will reflect prompt delivery. S&P Global currently assesses only current year. The vintages will roll on the roll date, which varies by location, according to the date established for each certificate by relevant legislation.
Example: New Jersey REC Class 1
Energy year: 2022
Roll Date: October 2
Assessment date
Certificate
Prior Year Vintage
Current Year Vintage
Next Year Vintage
October 1, 2022
NJ-REC Class 1
2021
2022
2023
October 2, 2022
NJ-REC Class 1
2022
2023
2024
NEW LOCATIONS, CLASSES, TIERS FOR REC, SREC: S&P Global has observed regulatory differences among the US states, which have resulted in diverging REC and SREC markets across the country. S&P Global will start assessing RECs and SRECs in additional locations — US states, groups of states, and districts — to provide transparency in a wider geographic area. The definitions of classes, tiers and buckets are specified by each location's legislation and refer to technology type, facility age or facility size.
The assessments will be published weekly in the Megawatt Daily, Energy Trader, on Platts real-time fixed pages PEA 0750, AGP 2750, PEA 0751, AGP 2751, PEA 0752, AGP 2752, PEA 0753, AGP 2753, PEA 0754, AGP 2754, Platts Dimensions Pro and in the Platts price database under the following codes:
Description
Unit of Measure
Symbol
Connecticut REC Class 1 Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAN00
Connecticut REC Class 1 Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAM00
Connecticut REC Class 2 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAO00
Connecticut REC Class 3 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAP00
Massachusetts REC Class 1 Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAB00
Massachusetts REC Class 1 Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAA00
Massachusetts REC Class 2 (non-WTE) Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAC00
Massachusetts REC Class 2 WTE Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAD00
Massachusetts AEC Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAE00
Massachusetts CES Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAF00
Maine REC Class 1 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAQ00
Maine REC Class 1 Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAR00
Maine REC Class 1 Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAP00
Maine REC Class 1A Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAS00
Maine REC Class 2 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAT00
New Hampshire REC Class 1 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAV00
New Hampshire REC Class 1 Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAW00
New Hampshire REC Class 1 Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAU00
New Hampshire REC Class 1 Thermal Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAX00
New Hampshire REC Class 2 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAY00
New Hampshire REC Class 3 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARFAZ00
New Hampshire REC Class 4 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAA00
Rhode Island REC Existing Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAB00
Rhode Island REC New Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAC00
Vermont REC Tier 1 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAG00
Vermont REC Tier 1 Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAH00
Vermont REC Tier 1 Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAF00
Vermont REC Tier 2 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAI00
NEPOOL REC Dual Qualified Class 1 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARHAA00
NEPOOL REC Dual Qualified Class 1 Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARHAB00
NEPOOL REC Dual Qualified Class 1 Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAZ00
Maryland REC Tier 1 Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAR00
Maryland REC Tier 1 Non Black Liquor Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAT00
Maryland REC Tier 1 Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAQ00
Maryland REC Tier 2 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAS00
Pennsylvania AEC Tier 1 Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAY00
Pennsylvania AEC Tier 1 Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAX00
Pennsylvania AEC Tier 2 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAZ00
New Jersey REC Class 1 Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAV00
New Jersey REC Class 1 Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAU00
New Jersey REC Class 2 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
AREAW00
Ohio non-Solar REC Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAE00
Ohio non-Solar REC Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAD00
DC REC Tier 1 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAO00
DC REC Tier 1 Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAP00
DC REC Tier 1 Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAN00
DC REC Class 2 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAQ00
Delaware REC Tier 1 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAS00
Delaware REC Tier 1 Next Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAT00
Delaware REC Tier 1 Prior Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAR00
Delaware REC Class 2 Current Year Vintage
$/MWh
ARGAU00
Virginia non-Solar REC Current Year Vintage<