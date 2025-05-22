Cover image: Commodity Insights Magazine. Cover line: A new era of oil diplomacy
May 2025

Commodity Insights Magazine

A new era of energy diplomacy has been roiling the markets since US President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January. 

In This Edition

A new era of oil diplomacy

For two years, the OPEC+ producer alliance held 5.8 million b/d of crude oil off the market with a variety of overlapping cuts, supporting prices while jeopardizing its market share and internal unity.

Those days appear to be over.

The Red Sea's long shadow

Shipping companies are struggling to navigate Middle Eastern waters amid a complex interconnection of geopolitical tensions and economic interests, with regional security focus shifting to maritime attacks in recent quarters.

Since the Gaza war broke out in October 2023, Yemen-based Houthi militants have launched drone and missile attacks on more than 130 ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden claiming to support Palestinians, prompting vessels to take longer routes around Africa.

Commodity Insights Magazine

Published six times a year, Commodity Insights Magazine showcases our pricing, news and analytics across global energy and commodity markets. It is distributed freely to delegates at our premium events and circulated to a wider community of interest.

