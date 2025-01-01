About S&P Global Commodity Insights

S&P Global Offerings
We deliver comprehensive market data, benchmarks and insights for global energy and commodities markets, powered by a global team of specialists dedicated to delivering essential market intelligence. We enable customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.
Since 1909, we’ve provided an independent lens on energy and commodities. Today, as markets transform at unprecedented speed, our clients rely on us for insights and tools to navigate their most complex challenges.
Whether managing daily operations or planning for Energy Transition, our clients find clarity and conviction in our Market Insights, Commodity Prices & Market Data, and Risk, Software, AI, Consulting, and Energy Transition solutions.
Trusted by more than 15,000 organizations across 150+ countries, we serve a diverse network, from traders and analysts to geoscientists, engineers, and strategic planners. In collaboration with a range of partners, we’re shaping the future of global commodities and pioneering sustainable pathways for tomorrow.
Check out Commodity Insights LIVE community and our Partner ecosystem today.
We provide the intelligence that powers essential decisions in energy and commodities. Every day, we deliver trusted news, expert commentary, and in-depth analysis to clarify trends and support efficient and transparent market operations. Our extensive daily price assessments include key industry benchmarks like Dated Brent, JKM, and IODEX, accessible through platforms such as Platts Connect and our Partners.
Explore our News & Research section to access our latest features, infographics, special reports, blogs, videos, and Insights Magazine on the issues that matter.
In today’s dynamic landscape, adaptability and comprehensive coverage are essential. We provide robust solutions across critical industries, offering market data, price assessments, real-time insights, in-depth reports, analytics, and workflow and risk management tools designed to support client goals. Our expertise spans Agriculture & Food, Crop Science, Biofuels, Chemicals, Fertilizers, Clean Energy Technology, Carbon & Scenarios, Gas & Power, Crude Oil, Fuels and Refined Products, LNG, Steel and Metals, Shipping, Upstream & Midstream (Oil and Gas).
Visit our Products & Solutions section to explore the breadth and depth of our offerings, can empower your decision-making, helping you succeed in a complex, evolving market.
Join a community of thought leaders working on tomorrow’s solutions.
In rapidly evolving markets, our Platts price assessments and benchmarks set the industry standard for transparency and reliability. With over a century of expertise, we deliver consistent, insightful pricing across both established and emerging commodities through robust, trusted methodologies. We actively collaborate with policymakers and regulators worldwide on issues impacting benchmarks and global commodity markets and have adhered to IOSCO PRA Principles since 2013, reinforcing our commitment to integrity and accountability in all we do.
Our independent commodity analysis provides clients with the confidence to take decisive action. Gain a deep understanding of market fundamentals and trends through our comprehensive expert analyses and forecasts, enabling you to plan your next strategic steps effectively.
Our expertise in the Energy Transition combines our industry-leading price assessments with comprehensive analytics, offering a unique perspective on energy systems. From asset-level insights to overarching industry trends, we provide the intelligence needed to navigate the complexities of sustainability.
CI Consulting delivers bespoke intelligence tailored to the new era of energy. We offer customized insights that address your unique challenges, helping clients stay ahead in an evolving industry landscape.
At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our world-class AI solutions are designed to discover, extract, link, and enrich unstructured data. We unlock valuable insights from hard-to-reach data, making it accessible and transformative for users at all levels. From ChatAI to AI-ready data sets, we are your trusted partner in navigating the future of data-driven decision-making.
In an unpredictable market environment, having an independent and verifiable source of data is essential. Our insights empower our clients to validate valuations, mitigate risks, and align risk tolerance with your business strategy. Trust us to provide the clarity and support you need to navigate uncertainties and make informed decisions.
We partner with our customers to revolutionize workflows, enhance efficiency, and optimize business processes through innovative software and platforms. Our proprietary solutions, including Platts Connect, Kingdom and Harmony Enterprise, seamlessly integrate into your operations, equipping you with the tools necessary to navigate the complexities of the energy and commodities markets. Together, we empower your business to achieve greater agility and success in a rapidly changing environment.
Innovation thrives where expertise meets insight. We host essential gatherings such as CERAWeek, World Petrochemical Conference, Global Power Markets, and APPEC, bringing together the world's most forward-thinking leaders to drive the future of energy and commodities.