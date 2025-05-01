Mark your calendars and save the date for the most anticipated event in the energy industry – APPEC 2025 hosted by Platts and S&P Global Commodity Insights!

We are excited to announce the upcoming 41st Annual APPEC conference will take place on September 8th – 11th.

Building on the success of 4 decades, Platts APPEC 2025 promises to deliver another exceptional experience filled with thought-provoking discussions, expert insights, and unparalleled networking opportunities. Join us as we gather to explore the latest trends, challenges, and innovations shaping the global energy landscape.

What to expect:

Engaging keynotes and plenary sessions

Dynamic panel discussions with industry leaders

Insightful workshops and deep-dive sessions

Unmatched networking with peers and experts

Themes on the horizon:

Platts APPEC 2025 will address the critical themes influencing the energy industry, including: