S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Mark your calendars and save the date for the most anticipated event in the energy industry – APPEC 2025 hosted by Platts and S&P Global Commodity Insights!
We are excited to announce the upcoming 41st Annual APPEC conference will take place on September 8th – 11th.
Building on the success of 4 decades, Platts APPEC 2025 promises to deliver another exceptional experience filled with thought-provoking discussions, expert insights, and unparalleled networking opportunities. Join us as we gather to explore the latest trends, challenges, and innovations shaping the global energy landscape.
Platts APPEC 2025 will address the critical themes influencing the energy industry, including:
Have the flexibility to attend all three days of our conference from September 8 to 10 with an all-access pass or attend each conference with our individual conference passes from September 9 to 10.
APPEC 2025 also includes 5 training courses, taking place on September 11, 2025. The training courses will be conducted by our specialists providing you and your team access to fundamental knowledge and tools imperative for understanding the landscape of different commodities.
Secure your spot for APPEC 2025 today:
Conference + Training (8-11 Sept): $3,198
All Access Conference pass (8-10 Sept): $1,699
Conference 1-day pass (9 or 10 Sept): $1,299
Training only (11 Sept): $1,499
*Special discount: Register 3 pax and get 1 pax complimentary*
Super early bird promotion expires on June 13
Duration: 4 days
Watch the recap of APPEC 2024 below:
Deep knowledge, critical analysis, better understanding. It's fundamental.