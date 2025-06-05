S&P Global Commodity Insights strives to provide information of the highest standards and to conduct its business with integrity.

However, we recognize that occasionally, external stakeholders may have questions about the assessments provided by Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, and ask for published assessment to be reviewed. As a first recourse, please contact the editorial team responsible for publishing the assessment to discuss.

To request a review of, or a challenge to, a published price assessment, which may or may not result in a correction, please submit a request in writing to the email below.