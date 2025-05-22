S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Topic
As the world strives to attain sustainable energy and low-carbon goals, biofuels have emerged as a crucial solution. S&P Global Commodity Insights tracks how latest policies and trends affect markets as countries chase advanced biofuels adoption.