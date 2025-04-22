S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Commodity Insights Special Reports address a range of topics affecting energy and commodity markets, from oil, fuels and shipping to energy transition, agriculture and chemicals.
The Atlas of Food surveys some of the world’s most important agricultural products, looking at factors affecting wheat, corn and soybean markets, and in turn meat production. Global food prices are sensitive to weather and government policy, and geopolitical upheaval has affected trade flows. Meanwhile, demographic shifts are also influencing consumption of a variety of agricultural commodities.
In an unpredictable global environment, the M&A market remains slow, despite significant consolidation among top producers. The expected drop in oil prices will likely pressure smaller E&P companies, creating M&A opportunities for stronger entities in the industry.
The EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, expected to be fully in place on Jan. 1, 2026, will have far-reaching impacts on global trade and the pace of the energy transition. Under CBAM, importers of selected energy-intensive products (iron, steel, aluminum, fertilizers, cement, electricity, and hydrogen) will have to pay a carbon tax.
In 2025, there are a plethora of promising High Impact Wells (HIW) poised to advance the exploration narrative. Despite a recent decline in the number of New Field Wildcats (NFW) being drilled, and a subsequent reduction in newly discovered resources, there remain substantial discoveries, particularly from HIWs. These wells are critical for driving exploration, facilitating the discovery of new basins and plays, and ensuring the replenishment of resources.