S&P Global amends Worldscale basket rate for Libya-Med dirty tanker route April 1

30 Mar 2022 | 18:11 UTC
Following two Worldscale Association updates to the port of Bouri, Libya Feb, 25, 2022 and March 15, 2022, S&P Global Commodity Insights has amended the Worldscale flat rate basket used in $/mt calculations for the Libya to Mediterranean 80,000 mt dirty tanker assessment, effective April 1, 2022.
With this amendment, the new average basket rate for the Libya to Mediterranean voyages is $6.13/mt.
A subscriber note announcing this change was published March 18: https://www.spglobal.com/commodity-insights/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/031822-s-p-global-to-further-amend-worldscale-basket-rate-for-libya-med-dirty-tanker-route-from-april-1.
Please refer to the Worldscale website for more information.
The affected assessments are as follows:
Assessment Daily Code Mavg Code
Dirty Libya-Med 80kt $/mt TDLMA00 TDLMA03
Clean tanker rates are not affected.
The affected assessments appear in Platts Dirty Tankerwire; on Platts Shipping Alert pages 1430, 1431, and Platts Tanker Alert pages 1960, 1961; as well as in the S&P Global price database under the codes above.
Please send all comments or questions to shipping@spglobal.com and pricegroup@spglobal.com.
For written comments, please provide a clear indication if comments are not intended for publication by S&P Global for public viewing. S&P Global will consider all comments received and will make comments not marked as confidential available upon request.