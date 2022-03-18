S&P Global to further amend Worldscale basket rate for Libya-Med dirty tanker route from April 1

S&P Global Offerings
18 Mar 2022 | 16:32 UTC
Following a second Worldscale Association update to Bouri, Libya port on March 15, 2022, S&P Global Commodity Insights will further amend the Worldscale flat rate basket used in $/mt calculations for the Libya to Mediterranean 80,000 mt dirty tanker assessment, effective April 1, 2022.
With this amendment, the new average basket rate for the Libya to Mediterranean voyages will be $6.13/mt.
This note supersedes a subscriber note published March 1, following an initial Worldscale update to the port of Bouri on February 25: https://www.spglobal.com/commodity-insights/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/030122-s-p-global-to-amend-worldscale-basket-rate-for-libya-med-dirty-tanker-route-from-april
Please refer to the Worldscale website for more information.
The affected assessments are as follows:
Assessment Code Mavg
Dirty Libya-Med 80,000 mtt $/mt TDLMA00 TDLMA03
Clean tanker rates are not affected.
The affected assessments appear in Platts Dirty Tankerwire; on Platts Shipping Alert pages 1430, 1431, and Platts Tanker Alert pages 1960, 1961; as well as in the S&P Global price database under the codes above.
Please send all comments or questions to shipping@spglobal.com and pricegroup@spglobal.com.
For written comments, please provide a clear indication if comments are not intended for publication by S&P Global for public viewing.
S&P Global will consider all comments received and will make comments not marked as confidential available upon request.