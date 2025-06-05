Overview

S&P Global Commodity Insights is the leading global provider of information and benchmark prices for the global commodity and energy markets. Commodity Insights has long advocated greater information transparency in oil and other energy commodity markets and has pioneered highly innovative methods of price discovery in such markets.

S&P Global Commodity Insights constantly engages with policy makers and regulators around the world on issues relating to the benchmarks and global commodity and energy markets.

Click here for latest IOSCO Assurance Review