S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
S&P Global Commodity Insights is the leading global provider of information and benchmark prices for the global commodity and energy markets. Commodity Insights has long advocated greater information transparency in oil and other energy commodity markets and has pioneered highly innovative methods of price discovery in such markets.
S&P Global Commodity Insights constantly engages with policy makers and regulators around the world on issues relating to the benchmarks and global commodity and energy markets.