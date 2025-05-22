With shrinking rice supplies locally, Japan looks at exporters to fill the bowl

S&P Global Offerings
Agriculture, Grains, Rice
May 22, 2025
Japan is releasing rice from its reserves for the first time since 1995. Soaring prices, panic buying, and supply bottlenecks are squeezing the nation's availability of the staple grain. Japan's rice imports are rising—with the US, Australia, and Thailand stepping in.
Podcast: Is Japan's rice supply crisis an opportunity for US and Thai farmers?
Japan likely to turn to US, Thailand to solve rice supply crisis (Subsciber content)