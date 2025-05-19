Is Japan’s rice supply crisis an opportunity for US and Thai farmers?

Asim Anand:

Hello and welcome to the Platts Commodities Focus podcast by S&P Global Commodity Insights, where today we'll be talking about the impending rice supply crisis in Japan and its demand ramifications on the major suppliers. I am Asim Anand, manager price reporting, agriculture and food, and I'll be your host today. With me today I have Tanya Rana, senior price reporter agriculture and food, Arif Islam, price reporter agriculture and food, and Dipanshi Agarwal, agricultural economist.

Despite Tokyo's efforts to lower the rice prices by releasing the country's emergency stocks, the cost of Japan's staple grain remains at an all-time high. Rice prices have soared and more than doubled year-on-year. About 210,000 metric tons of rice reserves have been put up for sale in the last two rounds of bidding so far in the last one month by the Japanese government. However, experts say that the demand for rice in Japan has far exceeded the government's forecast in 2025, leading to this supply crisis in the Asian powerhouse.

So Dipanshi, we keep hearing that high retail price prices are forcing Japan to buy more grains from abroad. Can you explain why prices remain elevated and where commodity insights and analysts think imports are headed?

Dipanshi Agarwal:

Hi Asim. To understand why the imports have been rising, why the retail prices are high, let's go two years back when all of this started. In 2023, '24, Japan witnessed extreme heat, which caused a huge yield reductions in rice. And as a result, it created a domestic shortfall and drove retail prices to multi-year high. In response, imports in the marketing year '23, '24 surged to a record 720,000 metric ton. Japan's marketing year starts in November and ends in October. So now moving to the next marketing year, even though '24, '25 saw a steady harvest, prices didn't ease as the traders and consumers kept on hoarding stocks. And there was also a rebound in tourism. And as a result, overall demand increased in Japan.

At the same time, Japan's government reserves were also tight. The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has been compelled for the first time since 1995 to release rice from its contingency reserves. As you mentioned, they are auctioning 210,000 metric tons into the market this season, and also delaying new reserve purchases from the 2025 crop. So analyzing all these situations, CI analyst expect '24, '25 imports to just edge down slightly to 700,000 metric ton. And for the next marketing year, '25, '26, also imports are likely to stay around the same level because it will take time for the inflation-driven demand to cool and Japan to rebuild its stocks to reach a comfortable level.

Asim Anand:

Okay, so the interesting part here is that in 2023 there was this dry weather and the harvest was not as expected. Experts say that the government did not forecast this surge in demand. What's your thought on that?

Dipanshi Agarwal:

Yes, so that is because the people kept on hoarding stocks, so the government was not prepared for that, that because of the hoarding there will be increased demand. And also after '23, that heat stress when the things became normal. There was a rebound in tourism as well. And also there were some cases of earthquakes and also. All these created a panic in the domestic consumers, hoarders, traders, etc. And there was a creation of an artificial demand. And that led to, still it is leading to all-time high retail prices which are not cooling down.

Asim Anand:

Thanks, Dipanshi. So Arif, my next question is to you. Given that the US was the top supplier under the SBS tenders last year, how is the current demand spike from Japan likely to impact the volume of US rice exports?

Arif Islam:

That's a great question. So with the increased demand seen from Japan, US is actually expected to export more rice to Japan, roughly around in the range of 50,000 to 75,000 metric tons, according to sources I've been speaking to. However, this figure is not yet confirmed. But despite this, the US rice market exports actually forecasted to stagnate due to the reduction of exports in the long-grain rice market, which is the US's largest variety of rice exported. So this projected to offset the gains seen in the medium and short-grain rice market. Traditional US importing countries such as Mexico and Canada are actually reducing their imports following the tariff announcement. So I think therefore the increased demand from Japan is not anticipated to represent a sustained trend, but rather short-term response to the current domestic factors being affected in Japan.

Asim Anand:

So Arif, we know that rice is the staple food in Japan. I'm just curious about which variety is the most consumed in Japan as far as rice is concerned, and what's the source of that variety?

Arif Islam:

I believe the rice variety that's imported the most is actually Calrose milled. The reason being for that is that last year Japan imported 350,000 metric tons of rice and 340,000 of this was Calrose milled. So it's due to the qualities, the glutinous, the stickiness that the rice provides when cooked that the Japanese consumer favors.

Asim Anand:

Okay, so I have just a small question here. The varieties of rice that the US supplies to Japan, is there any alternative to these varieties anywhere in the world?

Arif Islam:

Majority of that would be because of the kind of medium short-grain variety and the kind of properties it possesses, it is quite unique to the US kind of region. I have heard like Thai rice, as Dipanshi mentioned, is similar, but there is definitely favoritism for the US medium short-grain variety.

Asim Anand:

Thanks, Arif. So Dipanshi regarding imports, and we know that Japan is one of the biggest rice producers, producing nearly 10 millimeter tons on average annually. The US accounted for roughly 60% of Japan's rice imports last year. And when I say last year, it's last fiscal year. Followed by Australia and Thailand. How do you see the supply distribution shifting in the '24, '25 marketing year?

Dipanshi Agarwal:

So far, '24, '25 marketing year we do not expect a significant shift in Japan's rice import patterns, especially with the US. So around 60 to 65% of Japan's imported food rice ... I want to specifically mention food rice because Japan also import feed-purpose rice. So about 60 to 65% of Japan's imported food rice typically comes from US, mainly due to its similarity in taste and quality to the Japan's domestic rice. And also because of its lower cost even after tariffs. So seeing the ongoing trade talks between Japan and the US and also a generally positive diplomatic environment between both the countries, it is likely that Japan may consider increasing its minimum excess quota or making other policy adjustments like reduction in tariff. So Japan has already hinted at possibly raising its tariff-free quota for US. So seeing the rise in prices, it may happen that Japan may slightly diversify imports. But we do not see US rice losing its significant market share. And the final decisions of the trade talks are likely to be finalized by later this month.

Asim Anand:

Okay. So Arif, as you said, that there could be a potential shift in demand that could affect the prices for the varieties traded between the US and Japan. Can you please explain this?

Arif Islam:

Yeah, of course. So with the demand from Japan in relation to the US, majority of the rice imported to Japan is Calrose milled rice, which is found in California. And what I've seen is that there's not been a significant upward pressure from the demand as there's still a lot of supply of paddy, specifically 2024 Calrose paddy in the market, which is still satiating demand. So from Platt's perspective, Calrose milled did actually increase $11 per metric ton on month, reflecting a roughly 1.4% increase. Recently Platt's assessment of Calrose milled remained stable at $800 per metric ton, FCO Auckland. Offers I've seen as well have been similar in those kind of regions. But speaking to the market, it's expected that the Calrose will remain stable despite the increased demand being seen from Japan. And we don't think it will rise anything significant over the numbers.

Asim Anand:

That's a great insight. Tanya, my next question is to you, are Japanese consumers shifting their preference away from rice? Is it the fact that there is an increasing demand for Thai rice due to the ongoing supply crisis in Japan?

Tanya Rana:

That's a really interesting question, Asim, and I think we can look at it in two parts. First on the shift in the consumer preferences. So yes, there has been a gradual move away from rice in Japan. And it's something that the Japanese even have a name for and it's called as kome banare, or rice separation. And it's been happening for decades now, which is largely driven by social and economic changes. With the fast paced modern life, especially in the cities, a lot of people, particularly the younger generation, are turning to quicker meals options like sandwiches, pasta, noodles. So rice just takes a longer time to prepare. And convenience often wins, right?

Other than that, the Japanese government has been encouraging farmers to diversify, like Dipanshi mentioned, and grow other crops like soybean, wheat, vegetables. Which is also projected in USDA's Foreign Agriculture Service recent report, which shows that Japan's harvested rice area will decline by 1.4% in the marketing year '24, '25. But that said, rice is still deeply ingrained in the Japanese culture and daily life. So even though the overall consumption is going down, there's still a core level of steady demand, especially for premium grades and table rice.

Now in terms of demand for Thai rice, yes there has been a bit more interest, particularly for certain premium varieties, but Japan's import volume is relatively less. So I would say that the demand is noticeable but not massive. While there has been a pickup in demand, it's not really large enough to shift the market in any meaningful way.

Asim Anand:

So the US rice prices are more expensive than Thai rice prices. What are the markets saying regarding the potential Thai rice supply to Japan given that it's cheaper than the US rice?

Tanya Rana:

So there are certain varieties, like I mentioned, the premium varieties. So of course US is the number one supply even now, and Thailand is the second most largest supply to Japan as of 2025. So Japan may look at alternative markets, also like Cambodia, but for consumption purpose they are more interested in premium varieties. So even if it's expensive, they might still import it. They might even import from Cambodia or even Vietnam fragrant variety, or even Thailand.

Asim Anand:

So my next question to you, Tanya, is which type of Thai rice best suits Japanese consumer preference? Can you let us know about this?

Tanya Rana:

Yeah. So as for the kinds of Thai rice Japan tends to go for, it's usually the premium grades. And we are talking about Thai long-grain white rice 100% grade B, hom mali, which is a premium variety, and also the white glutinous rice. So the Japanese consumers are very quality focused when it comes to rice for direct consumption. And we have seen some price movement recently for these grades as well because of the increased in demand.

Asim Anand:

So speaking of price movements, of course we know that rice is a staple food in Japan. So of course any supply crisis to a staple food will definitely lead to price movement in its suppliers. What kind of price movement are you seeing in Thailand for this?

Tanya Rana:

So like I mentioned, the premium grade glutinous rice, so for now ... There has been some price movement recently, like [inaudible 00:13:42] 100% grade B white rice, up by $6 per metric ton. And hom mali jumped by $20 per metric ton on the week. Hom mali price rice has been attributed to increase in hom mali shipments to the US amid the US tariff situation. And not solely because of Japan. So I would say that Japan's demand, which is steady and quality driven, isn't big enough on its own to impact the Thai rice market.

Asim Anand:

Right. Thanks, Tanya. So Dipanshi, from the analytics perspective, what about Japan's rice imports from other countries like Thailand, Australia, and even India?

Dipanshi Agarwal:

So let's begin with Australia. So with Australia, Japan maintains a country specific quota. There was an agreement between both the countries. The agreement is comprehensive and progressive agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. So under that, Japan maintains a 6,960 metric ton quota for the Australian rice. However, Japan is not obligated to fulfill the quota. So they may buy whole amount of Australian rice or they may not buy. So if we talk specifically about the quality of Australian rice, Australian rice is typically a premium japonica rice, which aligns well with Japan's growing demand for high quality table rice. However, the proportion of people consuming that is small.

Now talking about Thai rice. Thai rice on the contrary to Australian rice offers a broad range of varieties. Like Tanya also mentioned, there can be fragrant jasmine rice, parboiled rice, which is of slightly cheaper rates. So all these options are available for Thai rice. And it is attractive for price sensitive consumers provided it meets Japan's strict quality and safety standards because Japanese consumer are very specific to their tastes and quality preferences. So Thailand first has to meet those standards. And if after that it may be possible that Thai rice exports to Japan increases.

Now thirdly, South Korea, Japan has been importing rice from South Korea for the first time in 25 years, though that is in very small quantities. And now lastly, talking about India, we all know that India is sitting on a huge exportable surplus, especially it's white rice, but that white rice is typically lower in quality and also targeted towards African nations, and is not at all compatible with Japanese culinary preferences. Therefore, India is unlikely to become a major rice supplier to Japan in the foreseeable future.

Asim Anand:

Okay. So Arif-

Arif Islam:

Yes.

Asim Anand:

... you mentioned tariff. So do you see any impact of Trump's tariff on Japan's rice imports from the US?

Arif Islam:

So from the US perspective, yes, there's definitely tariffs in place. And seeing as the imports of Japan are outside the WTO quota, there's definitely higher tariffs imposed. However, there are negotiations still underway. So it's still undetermined what the end factor will be in terms of the tariffs.

Asim Anand:

So right now there's a lot of uncertainty regarding tariffs and how it impacts the Japanese rice supply.

Arif Islam:

Definitely. There's still a lot of negotiations taking place. And I think a bit more down the line we'll find a bit more clarity in regards to what the final tariff import figures will be.

Asim Anand:

Thanks, Arif. So to summarize, it seems that the Japanese rice supply crisis is not going away anytime soon. The major suppliers, like the US, Thailand, Australia, are set to gain some supply volumes into Japan in the coming weeks. However, since we have the tariff situation hanging over, which creates a lot of uncertainty, there is still some ambiguity regarding how Japan's domestic rice supply will look in a month's time.

You can check out links mentioned in the show notes for more information on rice and shipping markets. Thanks very much for joining me in this conversation. And thank you to our listeners for tuning in. This episode was produced by Shikha Singh in Gurugram.