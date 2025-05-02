The cultivation of crops was the basis for the earliest societies. Through agriculture, producers first developed the concept of forward sales, and governments quickly learned the importance of food security.

In arid, populous countries like Egypt, state grain boards exist to import wheat and provide subsidized bread. In China, the government's commitment to stockpiling is informed by several provinces’ experience of famine 65 years ago.

Russia’s invasion forced Ukraine to close Black Sea ports that had handled some 16% of global corn exports. The subsequent price spike for many agricultural commodities showed the entire supply chain’s sensitivity to the price of corn, which serves as the main input for feeding livestock.

