Global shipping, oil industries prepare for roll out of USTR’s historic measures

The proposed 2025 Section 301 actions by the US Trade Representative (USTR) against China's maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors could reshape merchant shipping trade. These historic measures include significant port fees and operational restrictions based on vessel ownership and cargo type. This unprecedented approach not only targets Chinese interests but also influences global shipping flows.

Pradeep Rajan, associate editorial director for Asia freight markets at S&P Global Commodity Insights, discusses the implications of these proposals on the shipping sector and tanker rates with Sameer Mohindru, lead specialist for price reporting in Asia shipping & freight, and Fotios Katsoulas, director of tanker freight and alternative fuels.

