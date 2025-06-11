S&P Global Offerings
11 June 2025 | 04:05 UTC — Insight Blog
Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.
The Q2 Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative carbon auction cleared 5% lower quarter over quarter despite the Q1 auction emptying the cost containment reserve, according to data released on June 6.
RGGI Auction 68 settled at $19.63 per allowance. Despite being a slight drop from Q1, this settlement price was still higher than the 2025 reserve tier price.
15.2 million allowances were sold at the auction, a 35% quarter-over-quarter decrease because the Q1 auction breached the price ceiling and sold all 8.1 million reserve allowances.
The Q1 2024 auction similarly reached the reserve trigger price and emptied all cost containment reserve allowances, but the following auction’s settlement prices leapt 31% higher as a result. That same trend of explosive carbon price growth did not occur from Q1 2025 to Q2 2025, potentially due to the downward pressure seen in the market from US President Donald Trump’s policy moves made in April.
Price of the Week
$20.46/alw
Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed next December strip RGGI allowances at $20.46/alw on June 9.
South Korea’s new president might expedite energy transition, but uncertainties remain
South Korea's newly elected President Lee Jae-myung has committed to expediting the country's adoption of renewable energy, but political, financial, and technical challenges may hinder Lee's administration from meeting all the committed targets, according to analysts.
Chinese renewable ammonia targets Europe with sub-$700/mt FOB offers
Chinese renewable ammonia is being offered to buyers in the European market at a very competitive price, according to market sources. However, transportation of the ammonia to Chinese ports and compliance with European regulations might be potential barriers.
Energy transition raises critical new security risks for Europe: NATO official
Europe's rollout of renewables increases the risk of physical and cyberattacks and means that infrastructure security needs to be a prerequisite in the development of new capacity, a senior official from the NATO defense alliance said June 3.
All EU member states lag on hydrogen law implementation
No EU member state has fully adopted renewable fuel laws governing renewable hydrogen use by the May 21 deadline, with only eight countries partially transposing the revised renewable energy directive into national legislation, sources said June 3.
India’s Hygenco breaks ground on 1.1 mil mt/year renewable ammonia plant in Odisha
India's Hygenco Green Energies broke ground on a 1.1 million mt/year renewable ammonia plant in Gopalpur in Odisha state, the company said June 5. "With this project, we are not only advancing energy self-sufficiency but also unlocking export opportunities that will position India as a global leader in green ammonia," Amit Bansal, Hygenco’s co-founder and CEO, said.
