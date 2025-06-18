Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

Europe's green hydrogen industry is grappling with a persistent cost gap and missing demand, which is freezing investments and keeping projects in a holding pattern, experts said June 12.

The distinct nature of different projects makes it difficult for lenders to determine risk levels, Rabobank senior energy transition specialist Hyung-Ja De Zeeuw said during a webinar hosted by Hydrogen Insight.

"One thing that all hydrogen projects have in common is how different they actually are," De Zeeuw said, pointing to the variety in ownership models, geography and electricity source, among other factors.

"Therefore, there's also no specific price or interest rate that we can put on a hydrogen project," De Zeeuw said.

Price of the Week Eur7.97/kg ($9.20/kg) Platts PPA-based renewable hydrogen production cost in Netherlands, a $5/kg premium to conventional production cost assessments.

Editor’s picks: Premium and free content

Texas emissions may soar with ‘gas plant boom,’ EIP says, but projects in doubt

An Environmental Integrity Project study of the potential impact of 130 natural gas-fired generation projects proposed for Texas concluded their greenhouse gas emissions would equal that of as much as 27 million cars and trucks a year, but industry observers foresee much less gas-fired capacity coming online.

Call for more ambitious emissions targets as India advances carbon trading scheme

India's carbon market requires more ambitious emissions targets and stricter enforcement across emitting sectors to achieve the country's decarbonization goals, industry executives said, as the country unveiled plans to be ready for the carbon credits trading from end 2026 or early 2027.

China nurtures pilot projects to build up domestic hydrogen supply chains

China’s National Energy Administration recently called for building up various demonstration hydrogen projects across the country, but local industry participants said it would still take years to transform China’s insular hydrogen ecosystem into an international manufacturing hub.

UK government announces backing for Track 2 CCUS clusters

The UK government has announced financial backing for the Viking and Acorn carbon capture, use and storage hubs as part of its spending review, providing development funding ahead of final investment decisions for the projects before the end of the current parliament.

Canada plug-in electric vehicle sales fall 54% on quarter in Q1 2025

Canada’s plug-in electric vehicle sales dropped sharply in the first quarter of 2025 as federal incentives for the vehicles ran dry, according to June 12 data from Statistics Canada.

