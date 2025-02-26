Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

Renewable diesel is a growing part of US West Coast states’ fuel consumption , the Energy Information Administration said Feb. 18, but the biofuel could face headwinds in the coming years under the new Trump administration.

State-level clean fuel programs are attracting new renewable diesel production capacity and shipments to the US West Coast, especially in California, according to state data. RD is also making up a “substantial share of Oregon’s and Washington’s smaller distillate pools,” the EIA said.

In Q3 2024, renewable diesel made up nearly 65% of distillate fuel consumed in California for transportation, EIA said. Biofuels broadly made up about 25% of Oregon’s Q3 transportation distillate fuel consumption and 20% of Washington’s Q2 consumption.

RD supply is expected to increase to over 232,000 b/d in 2025, a 12% year-over-year increase, Commodity Insights analysts said in the Short-term Biofuels Market Outlook published Feb. 7. US West Coast RD prices in Q1 2025 are expected to average $1,630/mt, the analysts said.

US Gulf leads global blue ammonia price falls in Jan amid project uncertainty

Platts delivered blue ammonia prices retreated in January, led by losses on the US Gulf Coast with prices down 7%, tracking a softer conventional ammonia market, while low-carbon project developers digested the latest policy pronouncements from US President Donald Trump. Trump has indicated intent to roll back elements of the Inflation Reduction Act, which has billions of dollars set aside for clean energy technologies and includes the 45V hydrogen tax credit.

Nature-based project developers face dilemma between technologies, viability

Nature-based carbon project developers are facing increasingly stringent requirements for Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification technologies, but implementing advanced technologies could make their projects economically unviable given low prices and low demand, industry participants said Feb. 20 during Commodity Trading Week Asia Pacific 2025 in Singapore.

Platts Connect

Fortescue reconsidering development timeframes of US, Australia renewable energy projects

Fortescue will reconsider timelines of its key renewable energy projects in the US and Australia owing to a pause in renewable energy grants in the US, uncertainty over the implementation of Europe’s renewable energy directives and the upcoming elections in Australia, the mining and energy firm said Feb. 20.

Spain's Repsol cuts 2030 renewable hydrogen target

Spain's Repsol is to revise down its green hydrogen target for electrolyzer capacity amid general market and regulatory delays. The company expects to reach between 600 MW and 1.2 GW of renewable hydrogen capacity by 2030, CEO Josu Jon Imaz said, compared to a previous target of 1.9 GW by that date.

