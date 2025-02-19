Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

India's long-term energy transition strategy is largely focused on increasing renewable power in the grid and greater adoption of low-emission coal, Tarun Kapoor, adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, told S&P Global Commodity Insights on Feb. 13 on the sidelines of India Energy Week 2025.

India has a target of 500 GW of renewable power capacity by 2030, as against 209 GW including hydro power currently, government data shows. Power generation, however, is dominated by coal-based power, with renewables comprising 21% of the generation mix.

"Our energy transition is moving at two levels. One is putting more and more renewables into the grid, keeping economics in view because we don't want to burden our [distribution companies and utilities]," Kapoor said, adding that the second level is looking at coal additions with more advanced technologies and better emission controls.

Editor’s picks: Premium and free content

SPGlobal.com

Global companies urge clarity on renewable gas accounting within GHG Protocol

More than 140 global companies across the renewable gas supply chain issued a joint letter Feb. 10 calling for greater clarity on the role of the fuel within the Greenhouse Gas Protocol scheme.

Italy and France to back overhaul of CBAM to boost EU competitiveness

Italy and France underscored the need for the European Commission to reassess the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) to bolster the competitiveness of European industries amid the ongoing challenges of decarbonization. Italy's Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, met with France's Minister of Industry and Energy, Marc Ferracci, on Feb. 11, where they both called for the inclusion of CBAM as a key agenda item at the forthcoming EU Competitiveness Council meeting on March 6.

Platts Connect

Fertiberia pulls out of Norwegian Barents Blue ammonia project

Spanish fertilizer producer Fertiberia has pulled out of the planned Barents Blue ammonia project in Norway it was developing with Horisont Energi, leaving Horisont seeking a new commercial partner. Horisont continues to progress the 1 million mt/year Barents Blue plant, and is seeking new partners as part of a strategic review it announced in September, the company said. The news comes just two years after Fertiberia joined the project, replacing previous partners Equinor and Var Energi in February 2023.

California carbon prices drop to two-year lows after rulemaking delayed again

California carbon allowance prices have dropped significantly from the previous auction, Platts data showed Feb. 11, after a third delay in proposed regulatory actions.

Learn more about S&P Global Commodity Insights Energy Transition Services

Subscribe to this newsletter on LinkedIn

to get weekly updates on the biggest stories

in energy transition