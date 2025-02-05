Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

Safety concerns are not expected to have a significant impact on US battery energy storage system capacity additions in the near future, an S&P Global Commodity Insights analyst said after one of the largest BESS facilities caught fire in California.

Battery storage capacity saw significant growth in the US in 2024, with total capacity jumping 81% year on year in the third quarter of 2024 to 26 GW. While incidents like the Jan. 16 Moss Landing firespark concern, the market has evolved significantly in recent years, according to Henrique Ribeiro, principal analyst of batteries and energy storage at Commodity Insights.

“Incidents with battery storage are rare, but no system is 100% failproof,” Ribeiro said.

BESS facilities like Vistra Energy’s Moss Landing typically rely on lithium-ion battery cells, which have flammable electrolytes. Physical abuse, inappropriate use or cell defects can lead to fires.

Global blue ammonia prices tread water in December

Platts delivered blue ammonia prices were little changed in December, with the market in Northwest Europe edging lower by just 1%, while US Gulf Coast prices rose by 1%. Blue ammonia CFR Northwest Europe fell $6/mt to $671/mt, while US Gulf prices were up $3/mt to $592/mt. CFR Far East Asia prices also fell 1% to $477/mt, tracking movements in conventional ammonia markets.

Japan’s NYK bets on carbon removal credits to meet long-term emissions goals

Japan's NYK Group becomes the latest shipping conglomerate to bet on carbon removal credits from the financial year 2025-26 onwards to meet its long-term decarbonization goals, the company said in a position paper published Jan. 27.

Malaysian I-RECs issuances fall 27.5% YOY in 2024, redemptions rise 45%

Malaysian International Renewable Energy Certificate issuances fell 27.48% year over year to 10,624,924 MWh in 2024, while redemptions rose 44.83% to 4,063,364 MWh over the same period, the latest data from the International Tracking Standard Foundation, or I-TRACK Foundation showed.

Gentari matures 175,000 mt/y low-carbon hydrogen projects globally end-2024

Petronas’ renewable energy arm Gentari matured 175,000 mt/year of low-carbon hydrogen projects as of December 2024, and is working at being a large-scale supplier of the fuel for global trades, the firm said Jan. 29 in its Petronas Activity Outlook 2025-2027.

Halcyon, Fiji Gas supply geothermal-derived renewable hydrogen from New Zealand to Fiji

Obayashi's group company Halcyon Power and energy supplier Fiji Gas shipped geothermal-derived renewable hydrogen produced in New Zealand to the Republic of Fiji, where it was utilized in a hydrogen/diesel dual-fuel generator, the Japanese construction firm said Jan. 28.

Denmark scraps 3-GW offshore wind auction for redesign, accelerates hydrogen exports

The Danish government is to redraw the country’s offshore wind framework, pledging to cancel an ongoing 3-GW auction and replace it with a new process at “more attractive terms,” while also vowing to progress plans for green hydrogen pipeline exports to Germany by 2030. Grid operator Energinet previously said its timeline for the hydrogen network had slipped to end-2031 at the earliest for the “Lower T” segment of the planned network, from a previous timeline of 2028 for the first cross-border connection to Germany.

