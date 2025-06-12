S&P Global Offerings
Corporates face a multitude of complex, interconnected sustainability challenges.
We’ve been helping corporates to connect sustainability with business strategy for more than 20 years. Our Essential Sustainability Intelligence identifies relevant climate and sustainability considerations, and provides robust data insights to support corporates on their journey navigating intensifying physical climate risks, an evolving energy mix, ambitious climate targets, supply chain resilience, minimizing risks while identifying opportunities and responding to global reporting requirements
Markets are shifting faster than ever and with that new opportunities arise – S&P Global’s combined capabilities offer you the insights you need to identify “the next big thing” and build out your competitive edge.
We know, managing risks is part of business – S&P Global helps you identify, measure and minimize your risks based on reliable, harmonized, and actionable data, analytics & insights.
There are regulations and voluntary frameworks everywhere – S&P Global provides you with the essential intelligence to respond to your reporting needs, such as for CSRD, ISSB, SFDR, TNFD and many more!
