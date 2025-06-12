The Health Care sector faces significant sustainability challenges, including regulatory compliance, supply chain vulnerabilities from climate change, and evolving patient demands for sustainable Health Care solutions. To remain competitive, organizations must refine procurement strategies, enhance transparency in sourcing, identify investment opportunities, and adopt sustainable practices like circular economy principles. Pharmaceutical companies, in particular, must navigate new supply chain risks and pricing scrutiny while improving healthcare access in underserved communities. Additionally, the health care equipment and supplies industry must focus on product quality and stakeholder collaboration, adapting to budget constraints and reforms, while prioritizing innovation and human capital management.