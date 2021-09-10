Pain Points

Climate change means we may face more frequent or severe weather events, such as floods, droughts, and typhoons if action isn’t taken. These events bring physical risks that can have a negative impact on businesses and the overall economy. At the same time, global action to help alleviate climate change may result in transition risks, as carbon taxes and other policies look to impose a price on carbon emissions. There is a complex interplay between physical and transition risks that may impact the financial performance of companies across sectors and geographies.

The sustainability team at this consumer goods company identified an opportunity to use the TCFD recommendations as a means to evolve their internal understating of climate-related issues and enhance external disclosure. As a company that operates manufacturing assets around the world, the sustainability team recognized the importance of considering the impact of both transition and physical risks and wanted to better understand the firm’s resiliency under different climate change scenarios.

The firm contacted Trucost to learn more about its capabilities. Trucost assesses risks relating to climate change, natural resource constraints, and broader environmental, social, and governance factors and helps companies and financial institutions report in line with voluntary and mandatory reporting requirements.