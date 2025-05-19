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Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS
In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, investment bankers and investors face significant challenges, from benchmarking decarbonization plans to collating comparable data from multiple sources.
Introducing HorizonsAgents: a new suite of AI-powered agents designed to help banks, investors, and project developers turn complex energy-and-sustainability information into decision-ready insights, faster, with greater consistency, and clear auditability for regulated workflows. We’re here to transform insights into actionable strategies.
AI-generated deliverables at deal speed, including pitch deck drafts, summaries, and talking points.
Comprehensive, reliable, and relevant sustainability intelligence, backed by the S&P Global Quality Imperative.
By automating benchmarking, investor scanning, and narrative generation, the Agent unlocks capacity for higher-value client strategy and origination.
Our HorizonsAgents help address a number of challenges by embedding S&P Global Energy’s proprietary datasets into agentic solutions so users can generate comparable, decision-ready outputs in minutes, supporting faster origination, stronger screening discipline, and clearer internal alignment. Our suite of agents include:
Generates insights to benchmark corporate decarbonization plans and build sustainable financing solutions.
Enables rapid peer comparison and sustainability benchmarking so teams can assess relative positioning with more consistency and less manual effort.
Helps investors engage with their portfolio companies to ensure they are resilient to climate risk and taking advantage of opportunities.
Supports rapid evaluation of data-center related energy and infrastructure risks and opportunities for bankers, project developers and investors.
S&P Global surveyed sustainability, climate and energy transition leaders and analysts from across our business about the areas that they expect to have the greatest influence on sustainability strategy and decision-making in 2026. The research that follows lays out the 10 key trends we are watching for the year ahead.