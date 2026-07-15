"IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION: We publish CSA results including Scores for companies headquartered in India on our S&P Global Sustainability Reporting Portal as well as on the S&P Global Sustainable1’s public website, with updated use terms. Following a review of the SEBI regulation on ESG Rating Providers, S&P Global has taken steps to restrict the provision of ESG scores on Indian companies within scope to users based in India for the purposes outlined by the law and associated guidance. S&P Global Sustainable1 continues to provide its S&P Global ESG Scores on Indian companies for use cases which are not within scope of the Indian regulation in line with applicable guidance, including for internal use by rated entities and for general use by users based outside of India. S&P Global remains committed to serving the Indian market through its various business offerings. https://www.spglobal.com/en/esg-statements.

Indian companies participating in the CSA will be provided access to their CSA Results including Scores via the S&P Global Sustainability Reporting Porta solely (i) for their internal reference, (ii) to reference their score on their investor relations or similar company webpage, or company social media webpages, and/or (iii) in their corporate sustainability report (or similar) and/or annual report subject to appropriate source attribution to S&P Global Sustainable1."