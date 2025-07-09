S&P Global Offerings
Climate change poses significant risks to the global economy and the stability of our financial system, as well as our natural and social environment. The need to minimize industrial emissions to mitigate climate change presents further risks to companies from disruption to traditional business models and energy production. Future climate patterns, and the consequences of the energy transition, are difficult to predict given the dependency on uncertain factors such as population growth, policy changes, technological development, and the stickiness of traditional fuels as we work to balance energy security and a just transition. Scenario Analysis offers a structural way forward in analyzing the possible impact of climate change, and the physical and transition risks associated.
Climate Scenario Analysis is the process of using specialized climate science data models and deep insight into the global energy sector to explore a variety of plausible futures across climate impacts and time horizons to help understand a wide range of risks and opportunities. Scenarios Analysis is not a pre-determined conclusion about the future, nor does it predict the likelihood of future events happening.
Climate Scenario Analysis is a key tool in driving progress towards net-zero, offering important insights to manage risk and mobilize finance towards the energy transition. It is a structured approach to examining material risks and opportunities by identifying and examining the impact of a variety of transition pathways and physical climate hazards under temperature-based, as well as policy-based, scenarios.
A quantitative approach can yield new insights and potentially turn risks into opportunities by addressing the following challenges:
Evaluating climate impacts across timescales that are relevant to counterparty exposures
Responding to ongoing evolution in climate science and low carbon technology to align strategies with the latest available science and knowledge
Quantifying climate risks (e.g. hazard exposures) and opportunities (e.g. energy efficiency) in financial terms
Assessing how competitive advantage will evolve over time, for example in carbon-intensive sectors of the economy, such as energy, utilities, industrials and transport