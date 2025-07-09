Climate Scenario Analysis is the process of using specialized climate science data models and deep insight into the global energy sector to explore a variety of plausible futures across climate impacts and time horizons to help understand a wide range of risks and opportunities. Scenarios Analysis is not a pre-determined conclusion about the future, nor does it predict the likelihood of future events happening.

I believe the CI Envisage scenarios/cases are presented with a view on likelihood e.g. Inflections is the base case / most likely case