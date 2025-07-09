ON THIS PAGE

How Climate Change and Energy Transition Impact Companies and Markets?

Climate change poses significant risks to the global economy and the stability of our financial system, as well as our natural and social environment. The need to minimize industrial emissions to mitigate climate change presents further risks to companies from disruption to traditional business models and energy production. Future climate patterns, and the consequences of the energy transition, are difficult to predict given the dependency on uncertain factors such as population growth, policy changes, technological development, and the stickiness of traditional fuels as we work to balance energy security and a just transition. Scenario Analysis offers a structural way forward in analyzing the possible impact of climate change, and the physical and transition risks associated.

What is Climate Scenario Analysis?

Climate Scenario Analysis is the process of using specialized climate science data models and deep insight into the global energy sector to explore a variety of plausible futures across climate impacts and time horizons to help understand a wide range of risks and opportunities. Scenarios Analysis is not a pre-determined conclusion about the future, nor does it predict the likelihood of future events happening.

Importance of Climate Scenario Analysis

Climate Scenario Analysis is a key tool in driving progress towards net-zero, offering important insights to manage risk and mobilize finance towards the energy transition. It is a structured approach to examining material risks and opportunities by identifying and examining the impact of a variety of transition pathways and physical climate hazards under temperature-based, as well as policy-based, scenarios.

What challenges does climate scenario analysis address?

A quantitative approach can yield new insights and potentially turn risks into opportunities by addressing the following challenges:

Evaluating climate impacts across timescales that are relevant to counterparty exposures

Responding to ongoing evolution in climate science and low carbon technology to align strategies with the latest available science and knowledge

Quantifying climate risks (e.g. hazard exposures) and opportunities (e.g. energy efficiency) in financial terms

Assessing how competitive advantage will evolve over time, for example in carbon-intensive sectors of the economy, such as energy, utilities, industrials and transport

Implementation

Key considerations for effective implementation

Our Solutions

Tools and resources for conducting climate scenario analysis

In-house Scenarios for the Energy Transition

Analytics that are Fit for Purpose

Datasets that Power our Offerings

Services to Support your Journey

Industry Segments We Serve

Commercial Banks

  • Providing climate stress test submissions to regulators
  • Aligning loan portfolio to the Bank’s Net Zero strategy
  • Setting pricing and credit limits that commensurate with credit risks due to the impact of climate change
  • Identifying transition financing opportunities
  • Conducting climate scenario analysis for the purposes of ISSB or local disclosure requirements

Investment Banks

  • Identifying transition financing opportunities
  • Identifying potential climate risks and opportunities in potential targets for M&A transactions

Insurers

  • Providing climate stress test submissions to regulators
  • Conducting climate scenario analysis for the purposes of ISSB or local disclosure requirements

Asset Managers

  • Quantifying climate risks in portfolios
  • Identifying investment inclusion/exclusions in portfolios
  • Conducting climate scenario analysis for the purposes of ISSB or local disclosure requirements

Private Equity and Credit

  • Impact to investment valuation across climate scenarios
  • Identifying transition financing gaps and opportunities
  • Climate scenario analysis for the purposes of reporting to GPs/LPs

Manufacturing and Consumer Retail

  • Identify climate vulnerabilities in operations and supply chains
  • Adopt more sustainable and lower climate risk operational practices
  • Demonstrate a proactive approach to climate risk to stakeholders

Energy

  • Quantify climate risks to physical assets
  • Plan for operational disruptions and develop climate contingency plans
  • Comply with regulatory requirements for climate risk analysis
  • Guide the transition to renewable energy sources by identifying the most climate-resilient and sustainable option

Transportation and Automotive

  • Identify climate vulnerabilities in operations and supply chains
  • Optimize manufacturing processes to reduce climate risks
  • Comply with regulatory requirements and enhance ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) reporting

