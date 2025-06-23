Advance Your Sustainability Reporting Journey

What are the California Climate Laws?

The California Climate Laws are being developed by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to promote transparency from companies regarding their greenhouse gas emissions.1

The Bills

The California legislature does not lay out detailed reporting requirements in the bills themselves, but references internationally recognized reporting frameworks to abide by.

SB 253: Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act

California Senate Bill 253 requires businesses to disclose their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, including direct and indirect emissions. The legislation aims to improve transparency regarding the environmental impact of corporate activities. By mandating comprehensive GHG reporting, the bill seeks to hold companies accountable for their emissions and support California's climate goals.2

SB 261: Climate Related Financial Risk Disclosure

California Senate Bill 261 requires businesses to disclose their climate-related financial risks and impacts. The legislation aims to enhance transparency and accountability regarding how companies assess and manage risks associated with climate change. By mandating these disclosures, SB 261 encourages businesses to consider the long-term implications of climate change on their operations.3

Applicability

The Bills apply primarily private and public companies formed under U.S. laws4. For the covered entities, two criteria need to be assessed to determine applicability of the laws.

The Reporting Framework

SB 253 requires companies to follow the GHG Protocol7, the most prominent standard for GHG reporting.

SB 261 requires companies to create a climate risk report that follows the recommendations of the Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)8, or any successor framework. Since the introduction of the bill, TCFD has been disbanded, and its responsibilities handed over to the IFRS Foundation9. The latest standard for climate-related disclosures is IFRS S2.  All TCFD recommendations were incorporated into IFRS S210, so that a company reporting alongside IFRS S2 will also cover all elements of TCFD. The standards follow the same basic structure.

How we help

S&P Global can support your organization every step of the way towards complying with the California Climate Laws.

Our Approach

We recognize that every company is at a different stage of maturity in handling their climate-related issues. That’s why we offer a customized approach that fits your purpose. Whether you are in the early stages and are looking for a basic compliance solution, or you are a leader going for excellence – we will design the project accordingly.

End-to-end project support

Our project team will be with you every step of the way.

Heavy lifting by S&P Global

We keep the burden on your organization as low as possible, with as much operational support as you need.

Specialist support

Our teams will guide you with regulatory and analytical intelligence based on decades of experience.

We offer the full range of services to choose from:

Project scoping

We help you determine if your organization subject to California climate laws and decide on the best reporting strategy based on your unique corporate setup.

Data collection

We collect information required for disclosure and can support you in identifying and closing gaps GHG quantification: We quantify emissions for scope 1, 2, and 3.

Climate risk analytics

We help you assess climate risks, including a financial impact quantification.

Report writing

We develop the narrative for your climate risk report.

Report design

We create a publication-ready report in corporate design.

Introducing the S&P Global Climate Center of Excellence

The S&P Global Climate Center of Excellence sits within S&P Global Sustainable1’s Research and Methodology Team. The center is home to a group of world-class scientists and strategists dedicated to addressing the frontiers of long-term climate, environmental, and nature research and methodology development. We are dedicated to ensuring that S&P Global climate and sustainability solutions are grounded in best-in-class science, data, and methodologies, providing decision-useful intelligence to our customers and partners, including investors, banks, companies, and sustainability solution providers.
[1] Measures include, among others, a reduction in GHG emissions (AB 32 Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006), achieving 100% renewable electricity by 2045 (SB 100 California Renewables Portfolio Standard Program: emissions of greenhouse gases of 2018), and efforts to adapt to the effects of climate change (California Climate Adaptation Strategy of 2021)
[2] SB 253: Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act
[3] SB 261 Greenhouse gases: climate-related financial risk
[4] “Covered entity” means a Corporation, partnership, limited liability company, or other business entity formed under the laws of the state, the laws of any other state of the United States or the District of Columbia, or under an act of the Congress of the United States
[5] See: https://www.ftb.ca.gov/file/business/doing-business-in-california.html
[6] California Air Resources Board
[7] Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol
[8] Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
[9] Information on the relationship between ISSB standards (IFRS S1 and S2) and TCFD
[10] IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures
[11] The enforcement notice from Dec. 5, 2024, states that “CARB will exercise enforcement discretion for the first reporting cycle, on the condition that entities demonstrate good faith efforts to comply with the requirements of the law.”