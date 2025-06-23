The California legislature does not lay out detailed reporting requirements in the bills themselves, but references internationally recognized reporting frameworks to abide by.

SB 253: Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act

California Senate Bill 253 requires businesses to disclose their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, including direct and indirect emissions. The legislation aims to improve transparency regarding the environmental impact of corporate activities. By mandating comprehensive GHG reporting, the bill seeks to hold companies accountable for their emissions and support California's climate goals.2

SB 261: Climate Related Financial Risk Disclosure

California Senate Bill 261 requires businesses to disclose their climate-related financial risks and impacts. The legislation aims to enhance transparency and accountability regarding how companies assess and manage risks associated with climate change. By mandating these disclosures, SB 261 encourages businesses to consider the long-term implications of climate change on their operations.3