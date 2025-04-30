Ready to Start Your TCFD Journey?

What is the TCFD?

TCFD is the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. It was formed by the Financial Stability Board, an international body that seeks to strengthen and protect global financial markets from systemic risks such as climate change. The TCFD recommendations provide guidance to all market participants on the disclosure of information on the financial implications of climate-related risks and opportunities so that they can be integrated into business and investment decisions.

How to manage increasingly complex and urgent climate-related risks and opportunities

The TCFD recommends the use of scenario analysis to assess climate-related risks and opportunities and asks companies to report on the extent to which adequate governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets are in place to address climate issues.

