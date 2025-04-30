S&P Global Offerings
Our in-depth climate analytics and specialist support services inform every step of your TCFD reporting journey, from quantifying climate-related financial risks and opportunities to engaging with company stakeholders to turn metrics into action.
TCFD is the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. It was formed by the Financial Stability Board, an international body that seeks to strengthen and protect global financial markets from systemic risks such as climate change. The TCFD recommendations provide guidance to all market participants on the disclosure of information on the financial implications of climate-related risks and opportunities so that they can be integrated into business and investment decisions.
Globally, TCFD support is increasing, with multiple jurisdictions seeking to mandate TCFD reporting. But for many, implementation is challenging. Take our short quiz to assess your readiness, and see how you stack up to your peers below.
The TCFD recommends the use of scenario analysis to assess climate-related risks and opportunities and asks companies to report on the extent to which adequate governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets are in place to address climate issues.
First, companies need to quantify carbon emissions across their value chains – including business operations, supply chains and downstream products in use. Financial institutions need to quantify carbon emissions linked to their capital allocation – it could be across companies in equity and debt portfolios or bank loan books, or investments in other asset classes such as infrastructure and real estate.
We help you to collect the business data you already have on carbon emissions and we provide carbon emissions data to accelerate the process and fill in data gaps.
Our Trucost climate datasets and analytics inform scenario analysis of the financial impact of climate-related risks across different time horizons.
We help you consider the opportunities that could arise from the transition to a low carbon economy, including how well your existing product portfolio and future development plans are positioned for the low carbon transition.
To Our Trucost climate data intelligence can also help to develop a business case to increase capital expenditure on carbon management projects.
We help you set robust and science-based targets to strengthen your commitment to managing climate-related issues and align your strategy with the goal of the Paris Agreement to keep global temperature increases to well below 2 degrees Celsius.
Understanding by how much and how quickly you need to reduce carbon emissions to align with the Paris Agreement can help to engage internal stakeholders and inform low-carbon innovation.
Our management interviews and climate scenario analysis workshops help you to engage business stakeholders and turn metrics into action, and our reporting services assist you in publishing the results of your TCFD analysis.
Explore our case study collection to learn how our clients have tackled their most pressing ESG issues using S&P Global's essential intelligence data sets.