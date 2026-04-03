Why 2026 will be pivotal for carbon markets

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03 April, 2026
In this episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast we speak with Dirk Forrister, President and CEO of the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA), to discuss the role of carbon markets in tackling climate change.
We sat down for the interview on the sidelines of CERAWeek, the annual S&P Global energy conference that convenes stakeholders from across the energy ecosystem. Dirk explains how carbon markets in some of the world’s largest economies are undergoing fundamental changes in 2026, at a time when war in the Middle East has put energy security and affordability squarely in the spotlight.
“International cooperation on climate through markets has the potential of cutting the cost in half in achieving the Paris objectives,” Dirk tells us. “And in times like these when government budgets are stressed, the only way of mobilizing the kind of capital that's needed is through market-based solutions.”
Despite geopolitical unrest and pushback on climate action in parts of the world, Dirk says business and industry leaders remain committed to long-term decarbonization targets.
“Companies take a long view,” Dirk says. “They do not start investing in climate change as a whim for just a year or two. They're investing for long term.”
Listen to recent podcast episodes about carbon markets:
The All Things Sustainable podcast will be live in London April 29. Learn more and register to attend: Sustainable1 Summit 2026: Turning Uncertainty into Opportunity | S&P Global
Learn more about the inaugural Climate Week Zurich, where All Things Sustainable will be the official podcast: Climate Week Zurich | 4-9 May 2026
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