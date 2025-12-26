What’s next for sustainable food systems

S&P Global Offerings
26 Dec, 2025
As we prepare to ring in the New Year, holiday meals are on our minds and on many of our listeners’ tables. In this episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast, we're exploring how some companies are working to make food systems more sustainable.
We talk with Ethan Soloviev, Chief Innovation Officer at HowGood, a research and data company focused on food sustainability. He explains the benefits of sustainable farming practices, also known as regenerative agriculture.
Kristina Friedman, Head of Sustainability for North America at Unilever, tells us how the consumer goods giant uses regenerative agriculture practices to support farmers and improve supply chain stability.
And we talk with Paloma Lopez, Chief Sustainability and Communications Officer and Head of Impact, Trust and Ethics at Bel U.S., which is part of food producer Bel Group. Paloma outlines how transitioning to regenerative agriculture is key to the company’s decarbonization plan, its efforts to preserve biodiversity and the resiliency of its supply chain.
Listen to our prior episode featuring Kristina Friedman of Unilever here.
Learn about S&P Global’s Agriculture Sustainability Service
We conducted these interviews during Climate Week NYC at The Nest Climate Campus, where the All Things Sustainable podcast was an official media partner.
