How companies are making products, packaging and shipping sustainable this holiday season

As many parts of the world gear up for the holiday season, we’re exploring how companies are innovating to make their products, packaging and shipping more sustainable.

In this episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast, we sit down with a consumer goods company, a company that handles shipping and logistics, and a company responsible for paper and cardboard packaging.

We talk to Kristina Friedman, Head of Sustainability for North America at consumer goods giant Unilever. Kristina explains how the company is embedding sustainability into its business strategy, engaging with consumers and leveraging collaboration within its industry to tackle plastic waste.

We also hear about the importance of collaboration from Heather Loebner, Vice President of Sustainability and ESG for North America at Kuehne+Nagel, one of the world’s largest logistics and shipping companies. She outlines how the company is addressing decarbonization challenges.

And to understand sustainable packaging solutions, we speak to Garrett Quinn, Chief Sustainability Officer at paper packaging company Smurfit Westrock. Listen to our previous episode featuring Garrett here.

We conducted these interviews during Climate Week NYC at The Nest Climate Campus, where the All Things Sustainable podcast was an official media partner.