What an aging population means for the global economy

13 Feb, 2026
In this week’s episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast, we’re exploring how aging global populations are impacting retirement, the workforce and the economy.
We talk to Pat Tomlinson, President and CEO of global consulting firm Mercer, a Marsh McLennan business. Pat took the reins in 2024 and brings both global perspective and hands-on experience from the World Economic Forum’s Longevity Economy Initiative, which aims to address the demographic and financial challenges of aging societies.
“Having fewer workers as people age and … a lower birth rate will impact employers and will impact business and will impact society as we think about how to grow GDP,” Pat says.
Pat explains how retirement savings and healthcare systems need to evolve to meet the needs of the aging global population. And he outlines creative solutions that employers and governments are considering to address these challenges — including through public-private collaboration, AI, reskilling workers and flexible working arrangements.
Read the research: S&P Global's Top 10 Sustainability Trends to Watch in 2026 | S&P Global
