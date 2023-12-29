S&P Global Offerings
29 Dec, 2023
In our final ESG Insider episode of 2023, we’re revisiting some of our most popular episodes, top interviews and key sustainability themes from the past year, which pushed the podcast over 1.5 million downloads.
In the episode we hear from guests including:
Val Smith, Chief Sustainability Officer at Citigroup; full interview here.
Sue Lloyd, Vice Chair of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB); full interview here.
Tony Goldner, Executive Director of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD); full interview here.
Martin Lok, Executive Director of the nonprofit Capitals Coalition; full interview here.
Dr. Atul Arya, Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist at S&P Global Commodity Insights and Co-Chair of the S&P Global Research Council; full interview here.
Dame Susan Rice, who chairs the global steering group of the nonprofit Global Ethical Finance Initiative (GEFI); full interview here.
Laura Lane, Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer at UPS; full interview here.
Here’s the list of our 10 most downloaded episodes from 2023:
How financial institutions are tackling Scope 3 financed emissions
Regulation, supply chains, climate justice, employee burnout: The big challenges facing sustainability professionals
How companies, countries are beginning to put a value on nature
How asset managers are moving to end commodity-driven deforestation
What the future holds for sustainable investing, according to longtime US SIF CEO
How discussions of stakeholder capitalism have evolved at Davos
On the ground at CERAWeek: Where the energy world stands on the low-carbon transition
Happy New Year!
